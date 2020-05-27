Summer in Stark: Outdoor workouts

With gyms closed this spring due to the coronavirus, I had to find some outdoor exercises that would rev up my heart rate and give me a full-body workout but didn’t require any equipment beyond a bench. Below are three workouts I’m still using.

I started each workout with a 5-to-10-minute warmup of jogging/walking, butt kicks, high knees, waist-high leg kicks, hip rolls (swinging a leg in a half circle), shoulder rolls, torso twists and side shuffles.

Workout 1: The Ladder // Start by doing each exercise 10 times, then repeat the sequence by performing each only nine times, repeat again doing each exercise eight times. Continue the sequence while decreasing the amount of repetitions until you are performing each exercise one time.

Exercise sequence: Squats, lunges (right leg forward), jab with right arm and cross-punch left combo move, jumping jacks, lunges (left leg forward), burpee, jab with left arm and cross-punch right combo move, push-ups.

Workout 2: Minute to win it // Perform each of the following exercises for 45 seconds with 15 seconds of rest in between. Then do two more rounds. Adjust the length of the exercise or the length of rest as needed.

Sequence: Pushups or plank, squats, butt kicks, tricep dips, side lunges, jumping jacks and sit-ups.

Workout 3: Circuits // Circuit 1: Sprints and pushups: Sprint as hard as you can for 10 seconds (or 50 yards), do 12 pushups. Repeat sprint-pushup circuit two more times.

Circuit 2: Squats and jumping jacks: Start with 12 squats, then 50 jumping jacks. Repeat circuit two more times.

Circuit 3: Tricep dips and box jumps: Using a bench, strengthen the back of your arms with 12 tricep dips, followed by 12 box jumps (do a half squat, then jump with both feet on top of the bench). Repeat two more times.

If you do not have a bench, you can do tricep pushups, which are similar to regular pushups except that you keep your elbows tucked into your sides, followed by squat jumps.

Circuit 4: Sprints and lunge walks: Sprint as hard as you can for 10 seconds (or 50 yards), then 20 walking lunges. Repeat two more times.