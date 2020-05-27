Summer in Stark: Outdoor games for the kids

Now that it’s warm, get the kids outside with these five classic games:

1. Scavenger hunts: Make a list of items available outside that the children can collect and bring back to you. Depending on the ages of the children participating, you can be as specific as “a leaf from a maple tree” to as general as “something green.” Set a reasonable time limit for the children to find each item. The first one to collect all the items or the one who has the most items when times expires is the winner.

2. Hide and seek: One child is selected as “it” and must close his or her eyes while counting to a certain number without looking as the other children hide. After counting, “it” must seek out the others. The first person “it” finds becomes the seeker for the next round. Variations of the game include establishing a home base that the hiders can tag to become “safe” or playing a reverse version, where “it” hides and all the other children become the seekers. When one of the seekers finds “it,” they then hide in the same spot. The last child to find the hiding place is the next one to be “it.”

3. Red Rover: Children are split into two teams with each forming a long line by holding hands. The two lines face each other with about 20 feet between them. The teams take turns calling out, “Red Rover, Red Rover let (child’s name) come over!” That child leaves their team’s line and runs toward the other line, trying to break through the held hands. If the child breaks through, they get to take someone back to their team. If they don’t, they join the new team. When a team has only one person left, that person tries to break through the other team’s line. If the child doesn’t, that team loses. If the child does, the team gains a player and the game continues.

4. Red light, green light: One child stands at one end, acting like a traffic light. The other players are at the other end. When the traffic light faces the group, he says, “Red light!” and everyone must freeze. When the traffic light turns his back and says, “Green light!” the other children run toward the traffic light to get as close as possible. The traffic light stops them by turning around quickly and saying, “Red light!” Anyone who is spotted still moving must go back to the starting place. The first person to tag the traffic light wins and gets to be the next traffic light.

5. Obstacle course: Use hula hoops, pool noodles, water balloons (or balls), buckets and any other toy you have available to make obstacles for kids to jump in, crawl under or toss. For example, you can have the children hop from one hula hoop to another, crawl under the pool noodles that have been arched up like a tunnel and then throw the water balloons or balls into a bucket for the win. Older children also can use water guns to knock down toys placed on a ledge for an added level of difficulty.