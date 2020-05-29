Summer in Stark: Books

Photo courtesy deliaowens.com

Looking for a good book? Reading is a year-around past time but the long, warm days of summer bring out the bookworm in all of us. Here are some recommendations:

Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. This 2019 book about a reclusive girl who lives by her wits in a southern swamp and is accused of murder, remains a bestseller.

2. “The Giver of Stars,” by Jojo Moyes. During the Great Depression, five women defy convention to distribute books to communities in hardscrabble Kentucky.

3. “It’s Not All Downhill From Here,” by Terry McMillan. An age-defying 68-year-old is suddenly confronted by loss.

4. “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng. A woman causes upheaval by renting a house in suburban Cleveland. The book has been made into a series on Hulu starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

5. “The Guardians,” by John Grisham. A murder mystery/thriller set in Florida.

Nonfiction

1. “More Myself,” by Alicia Keys. The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter recounts her life, which includes growing up in New York City’s notorious Hell’s Kitchen.

2. “Educated,” by Tara Westover. A child of survivalists educates herself well enough to be accepted into Harvard University.

3. “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama. The former First Lady’s autobiography continues to be a popular read.

4. “Lady in Waiting,” by Anne Glenconner. Memoirs by a woman who served the late Princess Margaret.

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face,” by Rachel Hollis. Hollis’ second bestseller offers tough love and encouragement for self-discovery, through a series of real-life stories.

In 2017, the Stark County District Library added an app to its many services. Through its SmartStore app, patrons can access e-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, movies, TV, music and comics.

A library card is required. To learn more, visit starklibrary.org/home/services/online-library/download-it.