Summer in Stark: Blogs to check out

1. cupcakesandcashmere.com:

I came across this blog about eight years ago, and it’s grown so much since then. Back in 2012, it was still written by one blogger, Emily Schuman. In the past eight years, it has blossomed into a full-blown, multi-writer fashion and beauty blog, with travel and home decor tips as well as recipes and more.

While I like most of the posts by creator Emily, I truly love and look forward to Leslie Stephens’ posts. She has a series on Mondays that I’m always excited to see called “The List.” In it, she highlights what she has been into lately. Whether it features Leslie’s most recent baking adventure, newest book she’s read and loved or a new show that’s a must-watch, I can’t get enough.

Maybe it’s because I’ve been following this blog for so long, or maybe it’s because I relate to the ladies who write it, but this blog is always a bright spot in my day.

2. wellandgood.com:

I am always interested in reading the latest trends in health and wellness. I can’t remember when I found this site, but I’ve been checking it out regularly for quite some time.

I may not read every article posted to the wellness blog, but I tend to gravitate toward the skin care and beauty articles as well as the ones on stress and mental health. Well + Good covers everything from workouts to mental health to healthy recipes to green beauty to women’s health and more.

Some of the articles are a bit trendy—think horoscope signs and the latest, greatest supplements to take—but there are plenty of solid, fact-based reads on the site.

If you’re really into cooking healthy, Well + Good does have a cookbook. I bought it and have made and enjoyed some of the recipes.

3. thefinancialdiet.com:

The Financial Diet started as a personal blog for the founder, Chelsea Fagan, to track her budget. In the almost six years since then, it has turned into a financial blog that publishes hundreds of voices and has the largest female-focused finance channel on YouTube.

The purpose of The Financial Diet is to get more women talking openly and honestly about money and helping readers gain the confidence to build a fulfilling life on any budget.

The blog covers all kinds of financial topics from how it relates careers to college to living to travel to food and more.

I enjoy that there is a wide variety on this site. The content always feels fresh and new.

4. mindbodygreen.com:

Another favorite health and wellness blog of mine, Mind Body Green covers some different topics than Well + Good. Mind Body Green focuses on mindfulness, health, food, movement, beauty, home, parenting, the planet, relationships and lifestyle with plenty of subcategories mixed in.

This site is your one-stop shop for all of your wellness needs. As the name states, Mind Body Green is all about approaching wellness in a way that weaves “the mental, physical, spiritual, emotional and environmental aspects of well-being together because we believe that these pillars of health are all interconnected.”

The blog takes a more natural and green approach to getting and staying healthy. The site also offers its own brand of supplements for those who want to go above and beyond with their health.

5. bustle.com:

Bustle covers news, entertainment, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, books, health and more in a fun way. It’s definitely not hard-hitting news but more along the lines of entertainment news.

I love viewing Bustle in the way I love looking at People and Us Weekly magazines. It’s an escape from reality, a guilty pleasure kind of reading experience. Sometimes, I can feel out of touch with what’s going on in the world of celebrities, and this is where I like to go to catch up on what’s deemed “important” in their world.

It’s not all celebrity news. Bustle does have interesting pieces that are of more value on current events, but in my opinion, they feel a little out of context, so I stick to mainly reading the gossip-y type articles and ones with beauty tips.