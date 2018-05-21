In Stark County, it’s easy to make the most of summer through a variety of recreational and sports activities geared toward getting you outdoors.

The city of Canton’s Parks & Recreation department offers a wide selection of leagues for outdoor sports:

SAND VOLLEYBALL COURTS

Weis Park, 2600 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton; open daily until 11 p.m.

Bring a ball and some friends and have some fun on the sand courts.

BOCCE

Weis Park, 2600 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton; open daily until 11 p.m.

Join a league, or enjoy open play. Men’s leagues meet from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Women’s leagues meet from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays. Open play is available from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and by appointment Saturdays and Sundays.

ADULT KICKBALL

Willig Field, 2300 30th St. NE, Canton and Weis Park fields, 2600 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton

Get a team together to play some kickball. Teams meet Friday evenings from June through August from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The fee is $250 per team.

BASKETBALL

There are dozens of free courts on playgrounds and parks throughout the county.

ADULT DODGEBALL

Harter Elementary School, 317 Raff Rd. NW, Canton

A roster can consist of up to 12 players; six players on the court, at least two players must be female in the coed division. All games are played on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Harter Elementary School. The winner of each league receives a sponsor trophy and team shirts. The fee is $225 per team.

GOLF

Stark County is home to 20 public and private golf courses. To learn more about league play, contact the course nearest you.

DISC GOLF

Arboretum-Spiker Park, 3220 38th St. NW, Canton and Oak Legends, Lincoln Park Dr. NW, Massillon

Why just play golf when you can play disc golf? Try the fun, free courses at Arboretum-Spiker Park in Plain Township and at Oak Legends Park in Massillon.

To learn more, visit cantonohiogovparksandrecreation.com.