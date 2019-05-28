Summer Adventures: Under the Stars

When the sunny days of summer give way to clear nights, the stars come out to play. Locally, there are plenty of places to see the stars away from the city lights that often obscure them.

The Wilderness Center at 9877 Alabama Avenue SW in Wilmot sponsors an Astronomy Club where you can learn to identify constellations, planets and other night-sky phenomena, such as how to identify the change of seasons.

The club also conducts a monthly “Star Watch.” Each session includes a planetarium show. Recommended for adults and children in middle school and up. To learn more, visit wildernesscenter.org.

A little further north, the Astronomy Club of Akron meets on the fourth Friday of each month at the Portage Lakes Civic Center. To learn more, call 330-837-5848 or visit acaoh.org.

If you’re seeking a little entertainment with your stargazing, the historic Lynn Drive In Theater may be just what you want. Located at 9735 State Route 250 NW in Strasburg, the Lynn is one of a few remaining outdoor theaters in the United States. The theater, opened in 1937, shows first-run feature films. To learn more, visit lynndrivein.com.

Looking to rough it? Check out these local campgrounds.

1. Atwood Lake Park

Located at 9500 Lakeview Road in Mineral City, Atwood Lake Park offers 500 spaces for tent and RV camping, showers, nature center, swimming and boating. Call 330-343-6780 or visit atwoodpark.mwcd.org.

2. Cutty’s Sunset Camping Resort

Located at 8050 Edison Street NE in Marlboro Township, Cutty’s has 480 rooms, motorcoach parking, a restaurant, a camping store, Wi-Fi, a heated swimming pool and spray park, a playground, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, horseshoes and shuffleboard courts. Pets are allowed. Call 330-935-2431 or visit cuttyssunset.com.

3. Jellystone Park Camp Resort/ Clearwater Park

At 12712 Hoover Avenue NW in Lake Township, Jellystone has 80 camping sites with full hookups, Wi-Fi, showers, a store, cabins, 18-hole miniature golf course, and pets are allowed. Clearwater Park features the largest pool in Summit County, with a 144-foot waterslide. Call 330-877-9800 or visit akroncantonjellystone.com.

4. Berlin RV Park & Campground

Located at 5898 State Route 39 in Millersburg, Berlin RV Park offers free Wi-Fi, full hookups with 30/50 amp service, pull-through sites, private showers, firewood, a free dumping station, a playground and picnic areas. Pets are welcome. Call 330-674-4774 or visit berlinrvpark.com.

5. Salt Fork State Park

At 14755 Cadiz Road in Lore City, Salt Fork is Ohio’s largest state park. Enjoy cabins, RV and tent camping, boating and fishing, Wi-Fi, a conference center and lodge; pools. Call 740-432-1508 or visit parks.ohiodnr.gov/saltfork.