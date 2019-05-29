Summer Adventures: On Foot

Stark County is home to thousands of acres of park land, and summer is the perfect time to explore every acre. Here are five parks—one on each end of the county—to consider.

1. Sippo Lake Park

The 300-acre Sippo Lake Park, which has three entrances at 5300 Tyner Street NW, 5712 12th Street NW and 800 Genoa Avenue in Perry Township, offers hiking, biking, fishing, boating and paddling. It features five trails of varying length—from 0.59 to 1.28 miles—that lead you along the shoreline, through wetlands and forests and past a variety of wildlife. On hot summer days, you can retreat into the park’s Exploration Gateway. The two-story center houses The Congressman Ralph Regula Canalway Center, which depicts the history of how the Ohio & Erie Canal influenced Stark County’s growth and success; the Perry-Sippo Branch Library, which offers a 58,000-item collection and 400-gallon aquarium; and FeLeap’s Lily Pad Gift Shop, where you can buy a variety of nature-oriented, locally made products, gifts and birding supplies.

2. Bicentennial Park

Bicentennial Park is where you go if you want some old-school fun. The park at 314 Murray Avenue in Minerva has a variety of vintage playground equipment that many parents will recognize from their youth, such as the red merry-go-round, horse and rocket swings and the skinny clown swingset. The park also offers sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, baseball fields and a rubberized walking track.

3. Quail Hollow Park

With more than 700 acres of rolling meadows, marshes, pine and deciduous woods, Quail Hollow Park serves as a natural escape. The park at 13480 Congress Lake Avenue NE in Lake Township offers a primitive group camping site, catch-and-release fishing in the 2-acre Shady Lane Pond, a 3.25-mile mountain bike trail, 1.2-mile multi-use trail for hikers and equestrians, a 3.6-mile equestrian trail and 5.4 miles of hiking trails. Free guided tours of the 40-room H. B. Stewart Manor House are offered at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. each Sunday. The Carriage House Nature Center features live animals and hands-on educational activities from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. The Quail’s Nest Gift Shop, which stocks a variety of nature-related products such as toys, books, gardening items, birdhouses and feeders, postcards, mugs and candles, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

4. Mary C. Metzger Park

The “Magical Rainbow” playground at Metzger Park features a variety of slides, several types of climbing structures, tire swings, curved spinners and swings for every age and ability. It also contains tons of benches for parents. The 88-acre park at 1420 S Nickleplate Street in Louisville also includes an amphitheater, multiple soccer fields and soccer practice areas, baseball/softball fields, picnic areas and more than 3 miles of paved trail for biking, walking and running.

5. Veterans Park

Veterans Park (formerly Schneider Community Park) has something for everyone—even the family dog. The 42-acre park at 1714 Schneider Street NE in Plain Township features a 4-acre dog park with separate sections for small and large dogs, a multi-age playground, splash pad, pond, nine-hole Frisbee golf course and access to the Middle Branch Trail, which loops around the park and connects to Canton City’s trails. The park also serves as a BikeSmart hub, where you can rent a bicycle for free with your library card. The handicap-accessible playground offers fun for both younger and older children with a variety of plastic slides, climbing structures and mini games and activities, such as Tic-Tac-Toe and a ride-on car. Older children also have freestanding climbing walls to conquer. The splash pad features frogs, ducks and butterflies that mist, jet, dump and splash water. It operates daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.