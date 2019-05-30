Summer Adventures: In the Air

As much as we love the sunny skies, warm temperatures and fresh air of summertime, sometimes it’s just too hot and muggy. And raining. Which is where air-conditioning comes in. Here’s a family-friendly guide to some indoor summer fun.

1. Stark County District Library

In addition to great selections of books, CDs and DVDs to borrow, the Stark County District Library is offering a Summer Reading Challenge June 3 through July 31 for children, where they track their reading on a special map to become eligible for frequent prizes. Story hours for various ages of kids are offered weekly at all the library branches. For more information on these and other events, visit starklibrary.org or pick up an Explore guidebook at any branch.

2. Canton Palace Theatre

Movie theaters offer air-conditioned comfort all summer long, but downtown Canton’s Palace Theatre offers a Summer Kids Movies every Monday at 1 p.m. from June 17 through August 5, with $1 admission. The same movies are shown at 6:30 p.m. in a Sensory Cinema series geared to children on the autism spectrum and other special needs. For a movie schedule and more information, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org.

3. The William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

The William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is a serious name for a place with lots of fun options. Discover World is a hands-on science center with a Paleo-Indian hut, mastadon skeleton and ponds with fish and turtles. There’s a 65-seat, 60-projector planetarium offering daily shows about the night sky and a Street of Shops with detailed re-creations of an old-time gas station, barber shop, blacksmith and more. Full details at mckinleymuseum.org.

4. Sky Zone + SkyMax

Jackson Township is home to two all-ages indoor trampoline play centers. Sky Zone Trampoline Park offers freestyle jumping, basketball, dodgeball, gladiator jousting, a skyladder and Foam Zone. SkyMax Trampoline Arena has freestyle jumping, basketball, dodgeball, stunt bag, obstacle course and arcade games. Details at skyzone.com/beldenvillage and skymaxarena.com.

5. North Canton Skate & Entertainment Center + Center Ice Sports Complex

The North Canton Skate & Entertainment Center has been entertaining all ages with roller skating since 1960 and is a prime birthday party spot. Also there is a lively game arcade equipped with a rock wall, bumper cars, laser tag and more. Full details at northcantonskatecenter.com. For a hint of wintertime on the hottest days, the Center Ice Sports Complex offers public ice skating five days a week, including noontime skate sessions. Details at centericesports.com.