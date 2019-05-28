Summer Adventures: At the Ice Cream Stand

Some of our favorite seasonal ice cream stands finally have reopened, and we couldn’t be more excited. Looking for a new place to try? We’re here to help: We’ve rounded up some of the best ice cream stands in Stark County. Sorry, ice cream stores—we’re skipping you this month in favor of places where we can order and eat outside. Here are some of our picks.

1. Ro’s Custard Creations

In North Canton, you can get a free small ice cream cone just for having the right name. Ro’s Custard Creations runs a promotion on its Facebook page and posts names each day for free cones. That’s also where you can find the flavors of the week for custard, frozen yogurt and hand-dipped ice cream. People rave about the delicious soft serve, concretes and milkshakes. And even if ice cream isn’t your favorite, you can go off-menu and opt for some of the other items Ro’s advertises, such as slushies with Nerds candy.

2. New Baltimore Homemade Ice Cream

This Marlboro Township stand (which has a second location in Lake Township) serves homemade flavors until the tubs of ice cream run out. The people who run social media for the shop post frequent updates about what’s close to being gone. You always can count on vanilla, chocolate, butter pecan and strawberry, though, plus blue moon for kids.

3. Almost Heaven Ice Cream

Almost Heaven Ice Cream opened in Plain Township more than a decade ago and now serves more than 30 homemade ice cream flavors. The most popular with customers is the award-winning butter pecan, crafted with nuts from Ben Wollenberg Chocolates & Nuts. There are also mini ice cream cakes on the menu, made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, cookies, fudge and frosting. And if you’re feeling particularly ambitious, you can try the shop’s “Goliath Challenge,” where you have up to 30 minutes to finish 15 scoops of ice cream and five bananas—and you have to keep it down for 30 minutes after finishing.

4. Cherry Street Creamery

Canal Fulton’s favorite ice cream stand has homemade flavors such as banana, toasted coconut, chocolate peanut butter brownie and chocolate cheesecake. In addition to hard ice cream and custard, there’s also a weekly lunch special offering coney dogs or chicken strips with fries and a drink. The stand is along the Ralph Regula Towpath Trail, so it regularly attracts visitors from outside Stark County.

5. Smith’s Waco Market

A few minutes southeast of Canton is a local market that has a seasonal ice cream window. Smith’s Waco Market in Canton Township serves massive scoops of “premium” and “outrageously premium” hand-dipped ice creams (think Huck Finn’s Blueberry, Mack Jack Mint Fudge and Pecan Turtle Fudge).