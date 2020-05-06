Subscribe your way to fun

Remember when you were a kid and you got so excited when something would come for you in the mail? As an adult, it’s not quite as much fun to check the mail—Thanks to bills and flyers. But it is exciting if you have a monthly (or quarterly) subscription box waiting for you. Check out all of these fun boxes—from hobbies to food to crafts for the kids.

HOBBIES

1 Book of the Month Club

If you love to read the latest books, then you’ll love Book of the Month Club. Each month, you choose from five new releases. The first book is $14.99, and you can add on two more books if you’d like. Choose from current monthly selections or the top books from previous months. Shipping is always free. bookofthemonth.com

2 YogaClub

Yogis will love this curated style box. Start by taking a style quiz to let the curators know what styles you like and the ways you like to work out. Then, the stylists pick an outfit for your body type and the types of activities you do. You receive brand name athleisure wear for $79 plus shipping per month. yogaclub.com

3 KnitCrate

Knitters and crocheters will love this box. Choose from Knitcrate, Sock Crate or Malabrigo options. Start by choosing your favorite color palette from the options given: Energize Me, All Natural, Chill Out and Anything Goes. A monthly subscription to Knitcrate features Knitcrate’s premium yarn brands and two exclusive patterns—one knitting and one crochet. Monthly subscriptions automatically renew on the first of each month. Prices vary per box. knitcrate.com

4 Loot Crate

Loot Crate is a geek’s paradise. Whether you’re a gamer, animé fan or pop culture aficionado, there’s a Loot Crate for you. Each box has a bundle of collectibles, apparel, figures and more that you can’t get anywhere else. Crates are delivered monthly, and the contents are a surprise until you open it. Prices vary. lootcrate.com

5 Paper Pumpkin

Get papercraft projects delivered to your door monthly. Your first kit comes with a free, clear stamping block. The box you receive each month contains all the materials you need to craft with ease, from adhesive to precut paper. All you need to do is follow the crafting instructions and assemble the pieces to create a Stampin’ Up! card or project. paperpumpkin.com

6 Simply Earth Essential Oil Recipe Box

Master new essential oils each month with fun and effective recipes from Simply Earth. Each box has $100 plus value and, you get a free Big Bonus Box your first month. Every box includes all the essential oils and toxin-free ingredients you need to make six natural recipes. These recipes are for home products. Each box costs $39 for four essential oils and extras needed to make the recipes. simplyearth.com/pages/essential-oil-recipe-box

FOR HER & FOR HIM

1 Dollar Shave Club

Get started by choosing a risk-free starter set to see what the club has to offer. A few times a year, you’ll receive the full-size products of your choice. Add and remove items as you wish, and you will receive a discount when you buy more. Choose from every month to three times a year. Prices vary. dollarshaveclub.com

2 The Organic Bunny Box

Get natural, non-toxic and organic beauty and skincare products shipped to your door monthly. Subscriptions are $59 for one month, $167 for three months or $330 for six months. Each box contains six to eight Organic Bunny-approved products. theorganicbunnybox.com

3 Birchbox for women and men

Ladies receive a beautiful package with a mix of deluxe samples each month tailored to your skin, hair and style. Boxes are $15 per month. If you want to buy the full-size item, you’ll earn 10% off. The men’s Birchbox, Birchbox Grooming, works the same way as the women’s box, but it is tailored toward grooming and is $10 per month. birchbox.com

4 FabFitFun

Get full-size premium products four times a year. Each box is $49.99 plus tax and shipping. With each box, you get to choose three to five of your items. There are a total of eight to 10 items in each box, ranging from beauty products to home goods to accessories to fitness-related items. fabfitfun.com

HOME GOODS

1 Posh Home Box

Posh Home Boxes offer everything you need to create the look and feel of beauty in your home. Boxes are available in three and six month options. Each box contains luxurious pieces for your kitchen, bar, dining room, bedroom or office. Prices vary. poshhomebox.com

2 Grove Collaborative

From laundry detergent to lip balm, Grove Collaborative makes it easy to find healthy, natural products. Shipments are completely customizable, so you can get the refills you need each month. Prices vary. grove.co

3 Decorated

Bring color into your home with the Decorated box. Get timeless home decor delivered to your house four times a year. Subscribe quarterly or annually. Enjoy a $200 plus value in every box for $79.99 with free shipping. decorated.com

4 Norlii

Norlii is a Scandinavian home decor and lifestyle subscription box shipped directly from Copenhagen to your door every other month. In each box, you will receive a selection of one to five high-quality Scandinavian home decor and accessory items. Each box is $69.95. norlii.com

5 GlobeIn Artisan Box

Get unique fair trade items delivered to your house every month. Discover ethically sourced goods from all around the world. You can customize your box theme to get the items you’re really excited about. Each box contains four to five handcrafted items. The premium box is $40 per month. gloebin.com

FOOD & DRINK

1 Gervasi Wine Club

Wine lovers rejoice! You can enjoy local wines delivered to your door quarterly. Pay up front for the year, and choose from GV favorites, whites, reds or premiums. Choose from three, six or 12 bottles per quarter. Prices vary per club and amount of bottles. gervasivineyard.com/wine-club-signup

2 Hello Fresh

This box is perfect for those who love to cook but hate deciding what to make. Choose a plan, from low-calorie to meat and veggies to meat-free to family-friendly. Then choose your plan size—two or four people and three or four recipes per week. Prices vary by plan. hellofresh.com

3 Driftaway Coffee

Upgrade your morning routine with a fresh roasted, personalized coffee subscription from Driftaway Coffee. Start with a tasting kit of four coffees and rate them. Then you’ll receive coffees that match your taste profile. You pay upfront for six months. Prices vary by plan. driftaway.coffee

4 Green Chef

Green Chef offers easy-to-follow meal plans for every lifestyle, such as keto, plant-powered and more. Choose from deliveries every week, two weeks or four weeks. Get all the ingredients and recipes delivered to you starting at about $9.99 per meal. Prices vary by plan. greenchef.com

5 Snack Crate

Each month, enjoy exciting new treats from around the world. Each box features snacks from a different part of the globe. Choose from three sizes of monthly plans: mini, original and premium. Plans start at $7.99 per month. snackcrate.com