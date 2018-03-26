Photos by Julie Botos

The latest looks for the season from Laura of Pembroke

Keeping on trend isn’t hard this spring with a stop at Laura of Pembroke. We caught up with Lauren Bosworth to see what’s stylin’ this spring.

She let us in on the latest trends. Shirts are big this spring—stylized shirts, that is. Check out the ruffled top and the embroidered style featured below. Florals and dresses are popular, as well. As usual, denim is the perfect touch for a casual look. Pair any style with nude shoes this spring. The shop has plenty of styles to choose from, see Bosworth’s picks below. Find your favorite look for the season.

(Main photo): Floral fashion // All ages // Bailey 44 floral dress, $218.

(Above): Rainy day outfit // All ages // Ciao Milano jacket (all colors), $147; Kate Spade umbrella, $38; Scarf, $60; Hudson jeans, $185.

(Above): Spring sundress // 20s, 30s, 40s // J.O.A. dress—button down, $80; Kendra Scott necklace, $140.

(Above): Shirt dress // 20s, 30s, 40s // Sugar Lips denim ruffle sleeve dress, $65; Wood block necklace, $38.

(Above): Neat knits // All ages // Hudson jeans, $108 (on sale from $215); Dylan sweater, $95; Dylan knit top, $69.

(Above): Spring nudes // All ages // (L to R): Sole Society Ferris pump, $89.95; Sole Society, $79.95; Donald Pliner stretch suede pump, $228; Splendid knot flat, $118. *Style tip: These spring styles are great to mix and match with all kinds of outfits.

(Above): Strong shirt // All ages // English Factory blouse, $85; Hudson jeans, $185. *Style tip: Shirting is strong this season.

(Above): Embroidered style // All ages // Hudson jeans, $108 (on sale from

$215); Embroidered top, $41.

(Above): Ted Baker accessories // All ages // Purses, bags, clutches, backpacks and luggage, $35-$349.

(Above): Classy & comfy // All ages // Pearls, $35; Bailey 44 lace top, $198; Bailey 44 stretchy fancy pants, $148.