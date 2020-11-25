StarkFresh | Give Back Guide

“Throughout Stark County, Ohio, we are doing life-changing work,” says the website for StarkFresh, “by tackling the causes of hunger by creating realistic pathways out of poverty.”

During these days of the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps StarkFresh, which was organized in 1983 and began operating under that name in 2012, has seen no greater need for its existence than in 2020.

Stark County residents are out of work in great numbers. What money is available to families is stretched thin.

“There are many people who have little to no access to somewhere offering affordable nutrition-dense foods for sale,” explains the website. “We envision a Stark County where a culture of good nutrition creates a better quality of life as well as a community that is rejuvenated and empowered, free from the restraints of systematic poverty.”

StarkFresh works toward that goal by “connecting growers, consumers and producers to help create a better food system.”

“We support learning and teaching opportunities that promote the growth, use and sale of local foods and assist in the growth of urban agricultural and food employment opportunities,” explains the website.

If you want to learn about following StarkFresh’s “Pathways Out of Poverty” through employment, education and improved health care, visit its website at StarkFresh.org.

Those who wish to volunteer for StarkFresh can email from that website, call 330-353-8793 and write or visit the Food Justice Campus at 321 Cherry Avenue NE in Canton.

“We are in constant search of groups or individuals that would like to lend their hand or expertise in helping us succeed in our mission.”