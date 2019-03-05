Spring Fashion

Outfit 1: Work Wear | Pinstripe high-low blouse featuring bold florals paired with Mac and Me pull-on trouser with step hem. Finished with perforated sandal in cinnamon. Outfit 2: Casual Style | Navy poplin bomber jacket with sleeve drama layered over twist front top with star print paired with Mac and Me frayed hem, ankle denim. Finished with leather mule in bone. Outfit 3: Evening Attire | Red bean wrap front top layered over tan, ribbed, criss cross cami paired with Mac and Me, side slit black denim crop and finished with leather mule in taupe. Outfit 4: Day Look | Pastel striped crossover blouse with high-low hem paired with Mac and Me chewed hem, ankle denim in shadow and finished with leather mule in bone.

From the ladies at Mainstream Boutique

The last time About caught up with the owners at Mainstream Boutique in North Canton, they were the new kids on the block.

It was January 2014, and sisters Rebecca Paliswat and Elizabeth Hilton had opened the Minneapolis-based franchise at 1977 E Maple Street just four months before. The sisters, both GlenOak High School graduates, hoped the boutique would fill a void they noticed when they went shopping with their mother.

“We never could find somewhere where our mom and us would both shop at,” Paliswat recalls. “She was very much a Talbots shopper and still is, but we wanted to show her that you could be trendy and age appropriate as long as silhouettes are appropriate and the fit is good. … We felt like Canton was just missing it.”

In the five years since then, Mainstream, which now employs nine workers including Paliswat and Hilton, has established itself as a go-to place for trend-loving shoppers locally and beyond.

When Mainstream posts a new Facebook video of its latest fashions, it’s not uncommon to see fans immediately asking for sizes and pricing. Most of their videos have more than 1,500 views, with their giveaway videos topping 7,000 views. Mainstream’s special events, such as after-hours ladies’ night or men’s shopping events, also have become popular attractions.

The boutique still exudes the fun vibe that it had when it opened. It is welcoming and bright, with every piece of clothing and accessory offering some type of style differentiation.

“It’s not just one style,” Paliswat said. “It’s almost a treasure hunt because we have a little bit of everything. We’re a place (shoppers) can feel comfortable and at home.”

The boutique has expanded its inventory since its beginnings. It now sells shoes and began offering its own private label, Mac and Me, three years ago. Paliswat said the line, which specializes in denim and includes some tops, is its best-seller.

Paliswat, who handles most of the buying for the boutique, said since Mainstream opened in 2013, she’s learned to strike a balance when buying pieces.

“I’ve learned to really listen to the customers,” said Paliswat, who has a degree in fashion marketing management. “But I still try to retain the integrity of knowing the market.”

Mainstream also has established itself in the North Canton and Stark County communities. It has partnered with local artisans to sell their handmade wares, such as jewelry and candles, and has invited local business owners to showcase their talents, such as cookie decorating, as part of its special events. It also has held charity events to benefit local nonprofit organizations, such as the United Way of Greater Stark County, College Club of Canton, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and the Aultman Women’s Board.

Paliswat sees Mainstream’s presence in the community continuing to grow over the next several years.

“We still have people discovering us,” she said. “That’s crazy after six years.”