Sporty Duos | Fun Dates in Stark County

For the couple who loves sports, Stark County has a wealth of choices, starting with the center of it all, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, one of the country’s premiere venues dedicated to America’s most popular sport.

Downtown Canton is home to two sports venues, the Greater Canton Amatuer Sports Hall of Fame at 1414 Market Avenue N, and, depending on the season, the Canton Charge, an NBA G-League team whose home court is in the Canton Civic Center at 1101 Market Avenue N.

Stark County also offers several water-sport venues, including C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton and the YMCA Dogwood Park in North Canton. At Sippo Lake Marina, Walborn Reservoir and Deer Creek, you can fish and rent boats, canoes, kayaks and pontoons.

For couples who want a more active date, Stark County has a variety of public golf courses. They include the historic Clearview course near East Canton, Skyland Pines, The Quarry, Pleasant View and 1899 Indoor Golf in Jackson Township.

Stark Parks also offers 140 miles of trails for running, hiking and biking. The Stark County District Library offers free bicycle rentals through its BikeSmart hubs. All you need is a valid library card.