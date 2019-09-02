Splash Pad at Veterans Park | Local Faves: Activities & Entertainment

September '19 About Features Local Faves On the Cover

Plain Township’s splash pad in Veterans Park is a playground of wetness and fun. It features a 900-square-foot wet zone with a safety surface and several colorful, above-ground water features.

By Kelli Weir / September 2, 2019

Free fun for the kids: Splash Pad at Veterans Park

Plain Township’s splash pad in Veterans Park is a playground of wetness and fun.

It features a 900-square-foot wet zone with a safety surface and several colorful, above-ground water features.

You’ll find a fiberglass frog, fish, duck and butterfly that squirt and spray, an umbrella that showers, a bucket that dumps and in-ground fountains that intermittently spew streams of water. Kids also can water duel with two squirting fish heads or run through a ring of water.

The splash pad, which is free to use, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day at 1714 Schneider Street NE in Plain Township.

