January '21 About Features About Life & Style

Soulful Sounds Vibrational Sound Therapy

Singing bowls, gongs and chimes are placed and played on and around the body, bringing the participant into an introspective, spiritual state of being. Soulful Sounds Vibrational Sound Therapy, in Canton, offers group and private sound baths.

By About Staff / January 12, 2021

Singing bowls, gongs and chimes are placed and played on and around the body, bringing the participant into an introspective, spiritual state of being. Soulful Sounds Vibrational Sound Therapy, in Canton, offers group and private sound baths. soulfulsoundsvst.com

Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass