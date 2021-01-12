Singing bowls, gongs and chimes are placed and played on and around the body, bringing the participant into an introspective, spiritual state of being. Soulful Sounds Vibrational Sound Therapy, in Canton, offers group and private sound baths. soulfulsoundsvst.com
Soulful Sounds Vibrational Sound Therapy
