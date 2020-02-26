Soft M&M Cookies | Feast Awards: Cookie Wars #4

I handled my butter the normal way (aka just dropping the two softened sticks into the sugar), and my cookies still turned out like the pictures in terms of dimensions.

I only pressed two M&Ms onto the top of each of the rolled cookies, and I should have done at least four.

My cookies baked for 10 to 12 minutes each and still were lighter in color than the picture on the recipe. They set up exactly how I like them, so I was happy.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup cold butter (cut into cubes and microwave on high for 8 seconds)

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 3/4 cups flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups plain M&M’s (plus more for placing on top of cookie dough balls)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter, brown sugar and sugar for 4 minutes until light and fluffy.

2. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix for 1 minute longer.

3. Stir in flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt. Mix just until combined. Fold in M&M’s.

4. Scoop cookie dough onto baking sheets. I suggest using parchment paper or Silpat silicone baking sheets on light-colored baking sheets. Place extra M&M’s on top of cookie dough balls so the M&M’s show up after baking.

5. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until the edges just begin to turn a light golden color. Remove from oven and let set for 5 minutes before removing from the cookie sheet.

Makes 20 cookies

Source: modernhoney.com