Looking for a holiday gift for a kid or teenager? How about giving them the opportunity to burn off their wintertime adrenaline?

SkyMax Trampoline Arena, at 7585 Freedom Avenue NW in Jackson Township, offers nearly 27,000 square feet of high-flying activities for all ages, shapes and ability levels.

There are basketball and dodgeball courts with the added attractions and advantages of trampoline jumping.

With the Skybag, visitors can jump, flip or fly from a trampoline onto a stunt-style airbag. There’s a Skyball for little ones to jump and climb on.

And coming soon to SkyMax is a Ninja Warrior course with a 10-foot warp wall.

SkyMax also has arcade games, massage chairs and snacks and beverages. Birthday parties and other group events can be arranged.

Weekend rates are 30 minutes for $8; 60 minutes for $13; 90 minutes for $16; 120 minutes for $20. There are discounts on weekdays and for ages 6 and younger.

Gift cards in any denomination can be purchased at SkyMax. Full details can be found at SkyMaxArena.com.