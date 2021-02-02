Sister’s Soul Food | The Black Excellence Issue

It’s not often that one business owner would encourage some competition, but Tracy Foster, owner and head chef of at Sister’s Soul Food at 900 Harrison Avenue SW in Canton, was encouraged to open her latest business by Dee Dwyer, owner of the neighboring Athens Restaurant.

Since the pandemic, most of Sister’s Soul Food business has been carryout.

The menu features such classic, “old school” staples as greens, macaroni and cheese, a variety of fried fish, breaded fried pork chops, fried cabbage with smoked sausage, candied yams, okra, fried chicken, ribs and more.

The history of soul food is a cuisine rooted in ingenuity. It comes from the circumstances of enslaved people forced to use their creativity to create palatable meals out of the scraps they were given.

Sister’s Soul Food also offers a wide selection of “non-soul-food,” entrees including Philly cheesesteaks, French fries, green beans with potatoes, onion rings and “poppers.”

Sister’s Soul Food has a following that extends beyond Canton. Longtime fans of Foster’s cooking come from as far as Akron.

Dinner prices range from $5 to $15.

Last year, Foster told The Canton Repository that she has been cooking professionally for 17 years and has run a series of her own restaurants for 12 years.

To learn more, contact Foster at TraceyFoster138@gmail.com or call 330-639-5711 or 330-546-7402.