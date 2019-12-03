Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom | Shop Small

Troy Cefaratti puts it best: “It’s the toy store you wish you had growing up.”

He’s the owner of Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom, the largest independent toy retailer in Ohio.

From Barbies to books, from toy dinosaurs to dominoes, Sir Troy’s is well-stocked and not just at Christmas. It has the latest in Playmobil toys, as well as such old-school items as Monopoly and Etch-A-Sketch.

Sir Troy’s also carries hobby kits and trains.

“Pretty much any toy you’re looking for, we probably have,” he said.

Cefaratti also prides himself on specializing in what he calls “imagination-powered” toys and games.

“You won’t see video games,” he said. “We have a few remote-control cars because people asked for them. We’re very adaptive to what people ask for.”

The store’s most popular item—its vast inventory of Legos—draws customers from all over Ohio and even some from other states.

A gag-gift of a Lego is what lit the spark, said Heather Marks, the store’s director of marketing.

“I bought Troy a Happy Meal toy, which happened to be a closeout Lego set,” she recalled. “He went online and found out it was going triple for what I paid. He bought a bunch, and started selling Lego parts.”

Cefaratti set up a booth at the Hartville Flea Market. As the business grew, he moved it downtown. Five years ago, Sir Troy’s moved to its present location, a 9,000-square-foot store at 1180 S Main Street.

The best thing about owning a toy store?

“The toys!” Cefaratti said with a smile.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Cefaratti suggests the following gifts at Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom:

1. Legos. With plenty of options to choose from, you can buy as little or as many as you want.

2. Playmobil. Choose from a wide variety.

3. Calico Critters. Buy a couple or buy a ton. Prices vary on all three products.