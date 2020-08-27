Shopping & Services Staff Picks | Local Faves

More Than Furniture and Clothing

The Birch Tree Furniture & Boutique

The uniqueness of The Birch Tree Furniture & Boutique, most of us have found, is best illustrated by the diversity of its products.

It’s a furniture and clothing store, but so much more.

Items suggested in the “What’s New” section of its website, thebirchtreefurniture.com, include products varying from cute but inexpensive gifts to stylish home decor accents to trendy furniture and lighting pieces to fashionable clothing articles and accessories.

Women’s clothing options are offered in a similar wide range—dresses, blouses, jumpsuits, pants—with the newest styles in jewelry offered as accents.

Even the latest in wedding gifts, designed to delight any bride or groom, are found among the in-store and online offerings.

Still, Birch Tree is not itself new. Owner Erin Mingus opened Birch Tree Furniture in 2015 at 5032 Tuscarawas Street W in Perry Township operating it for a handful of years as a custom furniture store and fashion boutique.

“Over the years, we have grown to carry lots of home decor, fashion and gifts of all kinds,” ads the website. “The boutique … is known for a unique inventory you will not find anywhere else.”

In the recent weeks of the pandemic, it has had new and temporary hours three days a week. You can check the business’ Facebook page or call 330-754-6223 to see if those hours have been expanded.

Appointments also are available for customer pick-ups and shopping during additional hours. —Gary Brown

__________

Farmhouse Fun Home Decor

Palmer Market

Louisville now has its own antique, farm and holiday decor store. Palmer Market, at 228 E Main Street, started in a small garage in Minerva and opened its storefront almost a year ago.

If you like the Hearth & Hand line of home goods by Chip & Joanna Gaines at Target, then you’ll love what Palmer Market has to offer. Plus, you’re supporting a local business!

Everything in the shop has a clean, farmhouse look. I just love how bright and beautiful the shop is. And the prices are great.

From artful signs and paintings to beautiful lanterns and vases to stunning wreaths and faux potted plants, there’s something for every room in your home. —Kelsey Davis

__________

Unique Shopping Experience

Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market

The Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market at 1289 Edison Street NW boasts that it is the largest indoor/outdoor flea market in the United States.

If the traffic is any indicator, they’re right.

The family-owned business has been drawing thousands of shoppers since its beginning in 1939, when it was a livestock auction.

Today, it is part of the Hartville Marketplace retail complex which includes the Hartville Kitchen and Hartville Hardware. The Flea Market and Marketplace sits on 12 acres. It features 1,200 vendor spaces including 230 indoor booths and 60 shops for vendors who sell everything from apples to antiques.

It also hosts 45 special events.

More than 1 million people visit the Hartville Flea Market every year, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Hartville Flea Market has been rated one of the top 20 venues in the country by Flea Market Insider.

Due to the coronavirus, the flea market is operating in conjunction with the safety guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health. To learn more, visit hartvillemarketplace.com. —Charita Goshay

__________

Fancy Flowers

Symes & Son Flower

When my husband, Josh, gives me flowers, they’re usually from Symes & Son Flower in North Canton.

I’ve never been disappointed. The bouquets always have been colorful with large blooms, and the flowers always have been fresh and last for several days (even when I forget to change the water). We even received flowers from Symes when our daughter, Gianna, was born, and they came in the cutest elephant vase.

Josh says the florists are helpful in picking out the best arrangements, and they often seem excited to be a part of the celebration.

The shop is located at 1642 E Maple Street NW (across from Washington Square) and can be reached at 330-499-1960. More information, visit symesandsonflowers.com. —Kelli Weir

__________

Candid Captures

LovelyInk Creative

Two years ago, Jude Anderson left her day job to go full time into her photography business, LovelyInk Creative, and the end result has been amazing. Covering family, wedding, lifestyle and boudoir photography, Anderson’s portfolio is stunning. Every shot is crisp, clear and color corrected.

Your experience with her is nothing short of amazing. She’ll make anyone feel comfortable in front of the camera. Whether you’re on location or at her studio in Canton, she will capture your best self.

Her photos feel more genuine rather than posed, and they show your true emotions. What more could you want from a photographer? —Kelsey Davis