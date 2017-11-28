Celebrating 30 years this year, Laura of Pembroke has been in the process of expanding its reach and services. The company recently broke ground for its Pinecrest location in Orange Village, Ohio, and the shop is set to open in spring.
Back home at the Canton shop, the family behind the women’s fashion, gifts and furnishing store has been busy renovating and expanding.
Laura of Pembroke is an equal mix of home furnishings and women’s clothing styles as well as gifts, and Lauren Bosworth, part-owner (along with her mom, Laura Sirpilla Bosworth; grandma, Veronica Sirpilla; aunt, Susan Sirpilla; and uncle John A. Sirpilla), said the sales are pretty even across categories.
Bosworth even mentioned one woman remodeled her home with many home furnishings from Laura of Pembroke and said she couldn’t wait for the remodel to be over so she could come back and shop for clothing for herself.
It’s really a one-stop shop, and Bosworth doesn’t see it slowing down any time soon. She said it’s a little hectic with all of the expansions and renovations happening now, but it’s all for the customers.
When asked what sells best in the shop, Bosworth found it hard to choose. So many items are best-sellers, but she narrowed it down to the faux fur throws and picture frames. She said the throws always have been a favorite, and the frames are a Laura of Pembroke staple. See some popular styles below.
Recommendations from Lauren Bosworth, part-owner
Throws
Machine washable faux fur throw. Available in different sizes and colors. Prices vary.
$349
Votives
Nest votive trio
$40
Trays
Brush strokes trays.
$45 for small, $65 for medium & $90 for large
Frames
Laura of Pembroke Signature Frames
Pictured here: 4”x6,” ($169); 5”x7,” ($129); 8”x10,” ($127) Styles vary in price depending on bows/crystals. All styles available in all sizes.
Prices vary
Laura of Pembroke
ADDRESS: 3119 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
lauraofpembroke.com