Celebrating 30 years this year, Laura of Pembroke has been in the process of expanding its reach and services. The company recently broke ground for its Pinecrest location in Orange Village, Ohio, and the shop is set to open in spring.

Back home at the Canton shop, the family behind the women’s fashion, gifts and furnishing store has been busy renovating and expanding.

Laura of Pembroke is an equal mix of home furnishings and women’s clothing styles as well as gifts, and Lauren Bosworth, part-owner (along with her mom, Laura Sirpilla Bosworth; grandma, Veronica Sirpilla; aunt, Susan Sirpilla; and uncle John A. Sirpilla), said the sales are pretty even across categories.

Bosworth even mentioned one woman remodeled her home with many home furnishings from Laura of Pembroke and said she couldn’t wait for the remodel to be over so she could come back and shop for clothing for herself.

It’s really a one-stop shop, and Bosworth doesn’t see it slowing down any time soon. She said it’s a little hectic with all of the expansions and renovations happening now, but it’s all for the customers.

When asked what sells best in the shop, Bosworth found it hard to choose. So many items are best-sellers, but she narrowed it down to the faux fur throws and picture frames. She said the throws always have been a favorite, and the frames are a Laura of Pembroke staple. See some popular styles below.

4 gifts from Laura of Pembroke

Recommendations from Lauren Bosworth, part-ownerMachine washable faux fur throw. Available in different sizes and colors. Prices vary.$349

Votives

Nest votive trio

$40

Trays

Brush strokes trays.

$45 for small, $65 for medium & $90 for large

Frames

Laura of Pembroke Signature Frames

Pictured here: 4”x6,” ($169); 5”x7,” ($129); 8”x10,” ($127) Styles vary in price depending on bows/crystals. All styles available in all sizes.

Prices vary

Laura of Pembroke

ADDRESS: 3119 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

lauraofpembroke.com