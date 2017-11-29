The Birch Tree Furniture & Boutique was born after Erin Mingus and her family moved from their Perry Township bungalow into a larger home and needed furniture.

“We didn’t know a lot about furniture then so we did what everyone does and we went to (a mega furniture store),” Mingus recalled. “We spent a ton of money on furniture and within three to six months, everything started falling apart. Seams were ripping, springs were popping out and stitches were coming off. I was upset. We had spent a ton of money, and I felt like we had just got ripped off.”

Mingus set up shop two years ago at 5032 Tuscarawas Street W in Perry Township, which once housed Marsino’s Wholesale Novelty Co. Her fiancé, Dominick Francis, already owned the building through his real estate company, Future Property Group.

She started selling only furniture, featuring Norwalk Furniture, which is made in Ohio, and Craftmaster Furniture, which is made in North Carolina. Both lines are customizable with hundreds of fabrics and a wide range of leather choices. They also are backed with quality craftsmanship and generous warranties, Mingus said.

“I hate to say it, but once they buy (furniture) from me, I probably won’t see them in 10 years or more,” she said, “but that’s fine with me because I know they will come back and not go somewhere else.”

Birch Tree now also features lots of home décor and women’s clothing and accessories.

While Mingus has no formal interior design training, she has an eye for what fits together and offers interior designing services for those who need help assembling a room. The former hairdresser of 10 years says “fashion and décor and everything in general is totally my thing.”

She describes her style as eclectic, and her store features a cozy mix of rustic and farmhouse décor pieces, along with chairs with contemporary profiles and unexpected fabric patterns, reclaimed and industrial style lighting and accessories, nature-inspired elements and statement pieces such as a metal studded horse head. Her growing collection of women’s clothes offers fun and flowy pieces along with signature accessories.

4 gifts from The Birch Tree Furniture & Boutique

Soaps

Handbrewed soaps made out of beer and wine.

$8 per 4 oz. bar

Votives

Pictured here: Glam votive candles: Small ($12), medium ($13) and large ($15)

Prices vary

Kent Sofa

Kent Sofa by Norwalk Furniture. Price ranges based on options and fabric selected.

$3,500 to $6,400

Clothing

This suede jacket is perfect to wear to holiday parties.

$75

The Birch Tree Furniture & Boutique

ADDRESS: 5032 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday though Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

thebirchtreefurniture.com