Shelley Knight-Bourn | Twenty Under 40!

SHELLEY KNIGHT-BOURN

39, Assistant Auditor, Ohio Auditor of State

Professional Achievements:

• Promoted to Senior Internal Auditor

• Promoted to Senior Internal Controls Specialist

• Passed Lean and Six Sigma Black Belt Exam

• Her internal audit recommendations were crucial in fixing a broken sales process; resulting in millions of dollars of improvement to the bottom line

• Led the selection and implementation of global software

• Software administrator for global software, supporting domestic and international teams (Europe, Mexico and the U.S.) in troubleshooting software issues

• Performed international internal audits in Belgium, France and Mexico

• Planned, supervised and tested internal controls for a local, publicly traded company

• Designed, supervised and performed various internal audits, including human resources, internal controls, inventory, legal, payroll, procurement and sales

Personal Achievements:

• 10th degree Jaycee, the highest degree of the Jaycees Passport to Leadership Program

• With her husband, received Family of the Year from the JCI USA and Ohio Jaycees

• Received Treasurer of the Year and for each trimester from the Ohio Jaycees while she was the North Canton treasurer

• Received a president’s medallion from the Ohio Jaycees for her contribution as S.A.F.E. program manager

• Jaycee of the Trimester by Ohio Jaycees

• Recognized as Jaycee of the Month multiple times by Ohio Jaycees

• Chaired the Martin Luther King Jr. Professional Clothing Drive, Easter Egg Hunt and 4th of July Parade for the North Canton Jaycees

• Co-chaired North Canton Jaycees 4th of July Fireworks and Socktoberfest

• Event chair for the Kent State University at Stark Alumni Board

• Redesigned the North Canton Jaycees monthly financial statements

Community Involvement:

• Kent State University at Stark Alumni Board events chair

• North Canton Jaycees president and former treasurer

• Member of North Canton Jaycees Committees: Special Olympics, Strategic, Fair

• Ohio Jaycees Executive Team Treasurer

• Ohio Jaycees S.A.F.E. Program Manager

• Member of Ohio Jaycees Committees: Bylaws (vice chair), Finance (chair), Charitable & Education (treasurer)

• Canton Kindness Coalition Kindness Coordinator

• Women’s Impact member

• Canton Chamber of Commerce/yStark! member

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Kent State University

• MBA, Kent State University

• MSA, Kent State University

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

My favorite thing about Stark County is the people! There are so many inspiring people that have given so much back to our community. In the face of challenge or prosperity, our community has always come together to tackle anything that comes our way. As a need comes up, our community is looking for ways to find the solution.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

My friends inspire and motivate me to better the community. Dinner and networking events often turn into impromptu brainstorming sessions about how to better the community, whether that be planning future family-friendly events, random acts of kindness or fundraisers and donation drives for various local nonprofits.

Nominated by: Abigail Tanner

Nominator says: “What distinguishes Shelley from others in the community is that she is always willing to step up and do what needs to be done. At events, Shelley is normally one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave.”