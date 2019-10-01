Shale Brewing Co. | Brew Scene

Location: 7253 Whipple Avenue NW, Jackson Twp.

Opened: 2014. Moved to current space in 2018.

Owners: Jeff Joliat and Jim Williams

Known for: Shale began as a distribution-only brewery in downtown Canton in 2014. The brewery, a “craft brewery for the working people” is on a mission “to produce fresh, flavorful beers using the finest traditional, 100% pure, natural ingredients and the best of both old and new brewing techniques,” according to its website at shalebrewing.com. Like the name implies, its beers are themed after the oil and gas industry. Shale moved into its current 7,000-square-foot space—complete with 22-foot high ceilings—in 2018. It transformed the warehouse-sized area by adding plenty of seating and offering lots of live music and events. It also offers a full food menu with salads, flatbread and sandwiches.

Popular beers: Roughneck Red amber ale. Coffee cream stout made with single-origin coffee from Muggswigz.