Selene Stone | The Black Excellence Issue

Liz Bradley named her business after a combination of gemstones that have positively impacted her life.

Bradley is the owner of Selene Stone at 7190 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township.

The store’s centerpiece is its collection of natural crystals. It also features “clean” body products, handmade candles, books on mindfulness and meditation, accent items for the home and a selection of hand-woven blankets, hats and other clothing items.

Bradley said her interest in natural crystals, their energy and healing powers began while she was working in the fashion industry in New York City.

“What drew me to them started in New York, working in fashion and my company would have wellness retreat days,” she said. “The idea behind crystals is, they’re natural material from the earth, just like us. Each has a unique structure, vibrational energy and healing properties.”

A native of Alliance, Bradley and her husband, Brian Lindenbaum, moved to Stark County in 2018. He is a co-owner of 1899 Indoor Golf, also located in Jackson Township.

Selene Stone’s first location was in downtown Canton.

“We moved out here in 2019,” Bradley said.

Bradley and her team members handpick the crystals at gem shows and by meeting miners who specialize in crystals and gemstones.

She said having crystals in your home infuses energy and that she “consciously curates” everything Selene Stone offers.

Bradley said the biggest misconception about crystals is that they’re a source of evil and that people who use them are “eccentric” or “weird.”

Every gemstone has a certain energy and meaning.

Bradley said she named her store after two of her favorite crystals, selenite and moonstone. On her website, she writes:

“Selenite, derived from Selene, Titan goddess of the moon, is often called ‘Liquid Light’ as it helps clear blockages and aids in clarity, intuition and connecting with a higher source. Moonstone represents new beginnings, inner strength and growth, and its tie with the moon represents the divine feminine: nurturing creation and introspection. The combination of these two crystals is represented in Selene Stone and lived every day by our passionate tribe.”

To learn more, visit SeleneStone.com.