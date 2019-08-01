School supplies | Back to School

As you pick up pencils and backpacks for the upcoming school year, don’t overlook some of the other extras that can help keep your easily distracted student interested in learning all year long.

We talked to Elizabeth Angeli and her team at Everything Education to find some not-so-basic school supplies. Angeli has been a teacher for 31 years, and her team includes current and retired educators, and they’ve tested pretty much everything they sell in the store at 3828 Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton. (The store even sells the hard-to-find Laddie pencils for beginning writers).

Here are some goodies they recommend.

1. Zoomy 2.0:

A handheld digital microscope with up to 54x magnification that allows you to capture photos and videos and view them on your computer. The egg-shaped casing is great for little hands and can be positioned in any angle without the fear of breaking as easily as a traditional microscope. Cost is $59.99.

2. Bouncybands:

This durable band stretches tautly between the two front legs of a chair or desk and allows students to bounce their feet while they work at their seat. The bouncing helps stretch their legs and relieve anxiety, stress, frustration and boredom. Cost is $13.99 for the band that fits a standard chair and $14.99 for the band that fits a desk.

3. Artie 3000:

A drawing robot with a built-in Wi-Fi server (no internet connection needed) that helps children learn computer coding. You use the robot’s built-in apps, and he’ll draw the lines. Cost is $69.99.

4. STEM Starters:

This kit gives you all the supplies you need for hands-on science, technology, engineering and math projects such as creating balloon cars, paper circuits and hydraulic devices. Each kit also includes an eight-page teaching guide to help parents understand the engineering design process and how to provide follow-up questions. Cost is $14.99.

5. Yogarilla Exercises and Activities Yoga Deck:

A 55-card deck that features OTis, the OT gorilla, who teaches traditional and original yoga poses as well as how your body and mind work together. The backs of the cards feature directions, adaptations for children not able to perform a standard pose and activity suggestions. Cost is $34.95.

6. Buddha Board:

A drawing board where you use water and a bamboo brush to “paint” your designs or practice your handwriting skills. The image fades as the water evaporates, giving your child the opportunity to practice the art of letting go. Cost is $34.99 for a 12-inch-by-9.5-inch board; $14.95 for a travel-sized board.