For Sarah, the joy to recovering her health has reached the other side.

With support from her family, Mercy Medical Center and the students she serves at Jackson Local Schools, Butler, a monitor at Jackson Middle School and for the school’s bus system, completed her treatments in April.

She received her diagnosis of stage 2 cancer last October after detecting a lump in September, having been screened every six months for some time.

“You always think you could get that kind of news,” she said. “But when you get that phone call, it about knocks you out.”

Butler said she’s grateful for the vigilance of her physician, Dr. Jorge Romero, who uncovered a second area of growth through an ultrasound. Her surgery was performed by Dr. Russell Ramey.

Butler opted for a mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy that began two days before Christmas.

The first three treatments, she recalled, were a breeze. The fourth treatment, however, wiped her out.

She also got “chemo brain,” in which she sometimes lost her train of thought.

“That was pretty frustrating,” she recalled.

She had reconstructive surgery on June 5.

Butler said she’s grateful for family support. She and her husband, David, have been married for 30 years. They have a son, Dan, 26, and a daughter, Katie, 22.

“My brother, who just retired in January, took me to all of my treatments, except the first one,” she said. “He’s my big brother. He’s always looked out for me.”

Butler said her work colleagues have been equally positive and supporting, especially her boss, Jackson Superintendent Chris DiLoreto.

“He yelled at me for coming back to work,” she laughed. “But I’m feeling great.”

Butler said that upon returning, her middle schoolers presented her with a Pittsburgh Steelers poster that they all signed. She’s a native of the city.

“The kids have been so supportive and kind,” she said.

When she began losing her hair, she shaved it off and went to the Golden N Gallery’s beauty salon, where she was fitted for a wig.

“It was the first of many angels in my life,” she said.

Today, she wears her own hair, which is growing back.

Butler describes the care she received at Mercy and at Mercy Health Tri-County Imaging “amazing, all the way through.”

“The radiology team is amazing, and of course, the nursing staff,” she said. “I can’t say enough about either place. They were so supportive and compassionate.”

Asked for advice, Butler urged people to be positive.

“You have to stay strong,” she said. “Life is good.”

Butler said she recently found her mantra on a plaque while on vacation: “Life is not about waiting out the storm. It’s about learning to dance in the rain.”