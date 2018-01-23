Sara Lives in: North Canton

Age: 37

Occupation and Employer: Director of Nonprofit Consulting for Dot Org Solutions

Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree from Mount Union College; master’s degree from Malone University

Are you proactively on the dating scene?

Yes

Do you want to be in a committed relationship?

Yes

3 things a potential significant other should know about you.

I love cheap Mexican food. My dog Lucy is one of my favorite things in the world, and I’m not a morning person—at all.

What is one lesson you have learned about love or relationships so far?

No matter what they say, most people don’t change. You should listen to what they say, not what you want them to say. When people show you who they are, believe them.

Describe your ideal mate in a Twitter post.

Seeking funny, outgoing, smart, witty gentleman. Likes dogs, movies, tacos and hanging out with my crazy family. Harry Potter and Justin Timberlake fans welcome.

What do you think are your biggest obstacles to finding love?

If you ask my mom, I’m too picky. But actually, I’m pretty independent and can probably come off as intimidating to some people. I can also be overly honest, which isn’t always a great thing when you are first trying to get to know someone.

Do you have any regrets about past relationships and dating experiences, and if so, what are they?

I think regret might not be the word. But I definitely wish I had taken the time to get to know some people better before writing them off.

What is your biggest dating red flag?

I think I have a few—smoking, living in your parent’s basement, having no ambition and not respecting women.

What hobbies, activities or interests give you the greatest pleasure?

I play volleyball. I love to read everything from autobiographies to raunchy romance novels. I’m a little pop culture obsessed and watch a lot of shows religiously. I love spending time with my family, including my two awesome nephews.

What has the dating scene been like for you recently?

Honestly, it’s frustrating. You would think that with all of the apps and services online it would be easy to find someone who is looking for the same things you are; however, it’s still really hard to make an actual connection. I know there are great people out there, and I’ve met some of them. But then finding out they aren’t interested in a relationship or only want to text for weeks at a time, after you think you’ve actually started something, is discouraging. Most often, even if we actually do meet, we don’t make it past the first date. I think we all are looking for that “perfect” person and, in doing so, overlook some really great people for some silly reason. And yes, I am as guilty as the next. I’m still a little old-fashioned, though, and while I think texting can be a great way to keep in contact with someone, I still would like a phone call every once in a while and to hang out in person. Being face to face with someone, without the luxury (or pressure) of thinking about your response, writing it out, deleting it, writing it again, reading it twice and then finally sending it, isn’t real communication.