Sapphire City Board Game Parlor | Local Faves: Activities & Entertainment

Unique gaming experience: Sapphire City Board Game Parlor

If you’re looking for a unique night (or day) out, Sapphire City Board Game Parlor offers hours of fun, camaraderie and competition.

The North Canton shop is designed for tabletop gamers of all ages, interests and skill levels. For a flat $5 cover fee, guests can play as long as they’d like and choose from hundreds of curated games. Selections range from intensive tabletop role-playing sessions to funny party games to kid-friendly classics.

If you haven’t played board games since that fateful Monopoly match one Christmas, don’t fear: Sapphire City staff can offer suggestions on what to play and guidance on how to play new or more complicated games.

If you find something you love, the shop also offers a selection of games for sale.

Sapphire City is located above Main Street Grille in downtown North Canton and serves a selection of food from the restaurant downstairs—including chips, fries, veggies, wraps and sandwiches. It also offers plenty of homemade baked goods.

Sapphire City is at 129 S Main Street in North Canton. It’s open from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday. See more at sapphirecitygames.com.