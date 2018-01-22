Samantha Lives in: Canton

Age: 25

Occupation & employer: Registered dental hygienist at Dr. Folatko and Dr. Sookoo

Educational background: GlenOak High School and Stark State College

Are you proactively on the dating scene? Yes

Do you want to be in a committed relationship? Yes

3 things a potential significant other should know about you.

1. I am spontaneous, but I also like to plan.

2. My dad is my roommate.

3. I am the youngest of a large family—if we date, you get my entire family.

What is one lesson you have learned about love or relationships so far?

The most important lesson I’ve learned is that everyone interprets and demonstrates love differently. After I read “The Five Love Languages,” I was better able to recognize the importance of different love languages and also communicate how I perceive love.

Describe your ideal mate in a Twitter post.

My ideal partner is outgoing, motivated, sense of humor, outdoorsy, shows pride in what they do, family oriented and enjoys to travel.

What do you think are your biggest obstacles to finding love?

My biggest obstacles have been time and openness. However, I feel like I am at a solid point in my life, and I am ready and open to meet someone and share life with.

Do you have any regrets about past relationships and dating experiences, and if so, what are they?

I feel like my experiences have helped shape me into who I am today and have taught me a lot. I have made mistakes in previous relationships by not communicating as much as I should have. Communication is vital to any relationship, and it’s important to be on the same page with your significant other.

What is your go-to conversation starter or pick-up line?

My go-to conversation starter when I’m out is asking people if they can do “the worm.” Haha. It catches people off guard and loosens them up and can make for free entertainment.

Is there anything you would not try once?

I would never skydive.

What is your biggest dating red flag?

My biggest dating red flag is a lack of responsibility and respect towards others—specifically their mother.

What hobbies, activities or interests give you the greatest pleasure?

I enjoy spending my time with friends and family. I love summer months and being outside! I like to swim, go boating, visit the drag strip and watch my dad and brother race, and take my nephew to the park.

Describe your dream vacation.

My dream vacation would be with my significant other anywhere with a beach, sun and cocktails!

Have you ever caught a bouquet at a friend’s wedding? Since many couples close to your age are getting married, does that put pressure on you to find “the one”?

I have attended a lot of weddings for my friends and surprisingly have yet to catch the bouquet. I am extremely happy to celebrate with my friends on their special day, but at this point, I do not feel any pressure to find the one or get married. I value marriage and everything it signifies. It’s one of life’s biggest decisions and a lifelong decision, so I definitely want to make sure I’m making the right choice rather than focusing on the timing. I know my Mr. Right is out there and our paths will eventually cross, and hopefully this magazine will help!