Ryan Hartong | Twenty Under 40!

RYAN HARTONG

33, Attorney, The Timken Company

Professional Achievements:

• Attorney/Manager of Government Affairs, The Timken Company

• Former analyst with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

• Former analyst with the U.S. State Department

• Ohio Chamber of Commerce board member

• Strengthening Stark governance committee member and chair of the talent development subcommittee

• Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Stark Forum panelist

• Impact Ohio Canton Regional Conference panelist

Personal Achievements:

• Married his beautiful and loving wife, Rachel, and together, they’re raising their five kids

• Played baseball at Malone University for four years

• Completed the Leadership Stark County Spotlight Program, 2018

Community Involvement:

• Jackson Youth Football volunteer coach

• Jackson Baseball League Commissioner: T-Ball and 7U Coach Pitch

• Jackson Baseball Head 9U Travel Coach

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Malone University

• Juris Doctorate, The University of Akron School of Law

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

From a career perspective, be proactive. Create your own opportunities. Establish relationships with people who do what you might be interested in doing. If you’re interested in strengthening Stark County, all you need to do is raise your hand. There are many organizations in our community that are starving for young people who want to get involved and make a difference.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

The best career advice I’ve ever been given would be to never stop building your personal and professional toolbox. View each of your skills and experiences as tools in your toolbox that you can use in any set of circumstances. Never stop sharpening your skills, adding new skills or taking on new experiences.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

First, I grew up in and around Stark County, so this is truly home for me. I’ve always embraced the “grow where you’re planted” mindset. Second, I’m inspired to create a community in which my kids might see enough opportunities—professionally, personally, culturally—to someday want to make Stark County their home.

Nominated by: Kody Gonzalez

Nominator says: “In addition to juggling a demanding career and raising a large family, Ryan still finds time to give back to his community.”