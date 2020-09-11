Royal Docks gets the food right at Foeder House + Kitchen

Foeder House + Kitchen: 4/5 stars

Taste: 5/5 stars. There was not one thing we ate that could have been better.

Service: 3/5 stars. Service was slower than expected and somewhat inconsistent.

Ambiance: 4/5 stars. I love the industrial look of the brewpub, and the atmosphere was lively.

Concept: 3/5 stars. Nothing super new here, but it’s nice to see Oakwood Square get a brewpub.

Pricing: 5/5 stars. Prices seem fair for the high-quality food.

Royal Docks Brewing Company’s newest venture definitely gets the food right.

The Foeder House + Kitchen brewpub opened this summer in Oakwood Square in Plain Township, offering a wider range of menu options than its original taproom and kitchen location in Jackson Township.

There’s a nice selection of appetizers, salads, entrees and sides and, of course, Royal Docks beer. The food is what made the visit enjoyable—everything we ate would be worth having again.

The new space looks pretty similar to the original: There’s a large patio out front just like the one in Jackson Township, and the restaurant has an open, industrial-style space with a big bar and lots of televisions. The atmosphere feels really fun.

While we waited on our food, I checked out what other diners were ordering. Almost every table had fish and chips ($12.50), and thankfully, we had picked that, too. I loved how light and flaky the beer-battered cod was and how thick and crispy the steak fries were. The flavors were traditional and exactly what I wanted.

All of our food arrived at the same time, which meant we got to eat our Bavarian pretzel appetizer ($7) as part of our dinner. That turned out to be a good thing because I had to stop myself from devouring all of it. The warm cheese sauce infused with Royal Docks beer was so delicious that I ended up stealing almost all of it while my boyfriend, Ryan, was focused on his dinner.

He ordered what I thought was the most intriguing dish on the menu, pesto grilled cheese and roasted soup ($12.50), and a side of Brussels sprouts with bacon and caramelized onion ($4.50). The baguette sandwich was filled with roasted red pepper, pesto and smoked Gouda cheese and was served with a creamy roasted red pepper and smoked Gouda soup.

I tried half of the sandwich and a bite of the soup and was thrilled with the flavors in both.

Other menu options that sounded great to me were the plant-based Beyond Burger on a brioche bun and the Mexican street corn salad with avocado and cotija cheese.

Overall, we had a good dinner, but there were a couple things that weren’t my favorite about our experience. For starters, it was super loud inside, even though there weren’t tons of people dining and all the tables were spaced for social distancing, so skip this place (or sit outside) if you’re trying to have a conversation.

We also didn’t have a consistent person assigned to our table—one of the bartenders took our order, the hostess brought our food and someone else asked us if we were doing OK and bussed our table. We ended up waiting around for both our food and our check for a while. (Editor’s note: This visit obviously happened during the pandemic, so that could explain a bit of confusion.)