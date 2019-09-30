October '19 About Features On the Cover Brew Scene

Royal Docks Brewing Co. | Brew Scene

Royal Docks is an English-style brewpub inspired by the owner’s time in London that “fuses the craft beer renaissance with British pub culture in a contemporary, American style,” according to its website at docks.beer. In recent years, the brewery has undergone plenty of expansion—in 2018, the Brewers Association named them the fifth fastest-growing small and independent craft brewery in the country. Last year, Royal Docks added a new brewhouse and cannery and plans to open a second taphouse as part of the downtown Akron Bowery redevelopment project.

By Jessica Holbrook / September 30, 2019

Location: A taproom and kitchen at 7162 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Twp. and a brewhouse and cannery at 5646 Wales Ave. NW, Jackson Twp. Future location in downtown Akron.

Opened: September 2015

Owner: John Bikis

Known for: Royal Docks is an English-style brewpub inspired by the owner’s time in London that “fuses the craft beer renaissance with British pub culture in a contemporary, American style,” according to its website at docks.beer. In recent years, the brewery has undergone plenty of expansion—in 2018, the Brewers Association named them the fifth fastest-growing small and independent craft brewery in the country. Last year, Royal Docks added a new brewhouse and cannery and plans to open a second taphouse as part of the downtown Akron Bowery redevelopment project.

Popular beers: Leatherhead IPA, an American IPA available both on tap and in cans. At Christmas, the Yuletide, a sweet spicy seasonal ale.

Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass