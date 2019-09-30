Royal Docks Brewing Co. | Brew Scene

Location: A taproom and kitchen at 7162 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Twp. and a brewhouse and cannery at 5646 Wales Ave. NW, Jackson Twp. Future location in downtown Akron.

Opened: September 2015

Owner: John Bikis

Known for: Royal Docks is an English-style brewpub inspired by the owner’s time in London that “fuses the craft beer renaissance with British pub culture in a contemporary, American style,” according to its website at docks.beer. In recent years, the brewery has undergone plenty of expansion—in 2018, the Brewers Association named them the fifth fastest-growing small and independent craft brewery in the country. Last year, Royal Docks added a new brewhouse and cannery and plans to open a second taphouse as part of the downtown Akron Bowery redevelopment project.

Popular beers: Leatherhead IPA, an American IPA available both on tap and in cans. At Christmas, the Yuletide, a sweet spicy seasonal ale.