Rod A. Moore | Twenty Under 40!

ROD A. MOORE

30, Attorney, Black McCuskey Souers & Arbaugh, LPA

Professional Achievements:

• Graduate of the 31st Class of Leadership Stark County

• Adjunct Professor of Business, Walsh University

• Member of the firm client development/marketing committee and recruiting committee

• Worked for the United States House of Representatives

Personal Achievements:

• Rod and his husband, Ken Manda, adopted a baby boy named Cooper in 2019

• CALI Excellence Award Winner for Legal Drafting

• Scored in the 99th percentile on the Ohio Bar Exam

Community Involvement:

• yStark! member

• Stark Bar Association Young Lawyers Committee member

• ArtsinStark board member

• City of Green Parks and Recreation board member

• Pipeline Settlement Advisory Committee chair

• Business Excellence Awards Committee member

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree in Government and Foreign Affairs, minoring in economics and general business, Walsh University (Magna Cum Laude)

• Juris Doctorate, University of Akron School of Law (Magna Cum Laude)

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

People. This community has been incredibly good to me. I want to sustain what makes our community great while working to build a better community for my family, friends, colleagues and future generations.

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Do not hesitate to reach out to other people in or outside of your profession. Help is around every corner. Mentors come in every shape, size, age, color, religion, gender—you name it. Once you have your bearings, you need to move into a mentoring role and help the next generation.

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

Its ability to be close and tightknit without being claustrophobic and exclusive. As an outsider from Summit County, I felt welcomed into the Stark County community from the moment that I came to work at Black McCuskey. Stark County has a culture of collaboration. There are local businesses, institutions and individuals who have national and international reach.

Nominated by: Bruce Soares

Nominator says: “He is passionate about improving his community and his profession, inspiring others to do the same.”