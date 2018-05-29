For more than a decade, Lynn Troyer and her husband thought about buying the run-down cottage next door.

They watched the property, which they categorize as a century home, change hands before deciding to purchase the house themselves.

It didn’t have a toilet. The floors were blanketed in a green carpet that needed ripped up. The ceilings were peeling.

“It was so rough,” Troyer said.

But in June of 2017—following six months of renovations—the Troyers opened the property, which they named the Corbel House. Since then, it’s become a popular guest house for out-of-town visitors and an indoor location for photographers shooting mini sessions with clients.

The two-story Corbel House, located near the corner of Market Avenue and Diamond Street in Plain Township, looks unassuming from the road. The white paint on the cottage, picket fence and detached garage is chipping. Two small windows offer a limited view into the refurbished home.

Inside, the house is bright, modern and inviting, thanks to the work of nearly a dozen local businesses and Troyer’s eye for design. The renovation included removing interior walls, ripping up carpet, redoing the ceilings and putting in nearly 90 pieces of drywall. The home has its original hardwood floors that didn’t require any staining—just a polyurethane finish.

The best surprise was discovering the clapboard wall in the kitchen underneath plaster. The wall used to be an exterior wall of the original structure and now is an accent wall in the kitchen.

A living room, kitchen, bathroom, dining room and two upstairs bedrooms are decorated in shades of white, black and gray and filled with architectural salvage pieces. Troyer owns Lynn Michelle Design in Hartville, and the inspiration for the design came from her store, where she sells vintage finds. The items in the Corbel House either came from her shop or, she joked, didn’t make it there. The mantel in the living room, for example, came from an 1898 farmhouse in Pennsylvania.

“I knew I wanted it to feel relaxing, and I knew I wanted it to feel like home,” Troyer said.

The home gets its name from the many corbels used as decoration. A corbel is a piece carved from wood or stone that is attached to a wall to support a structure above it. Some of the house’s most noticeable corbels are the ones that serve as the legs for the coffee bar, which is made from a slab of wood from the rafters.

The Troyers have considered renovating another property in the area but haven’t bought anything yet—the homes they’re most interested in aren’t for sale.