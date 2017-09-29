Renee Salter says she’s proof that you can beat breast cancer if you detect it early and follow your doctor’s treatment orders.

“If I had sat back and been afraid of following through, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” she said.

She hopes other men and women diagnosed with breast cancer will follow her example.

Salter is a lifelong Canton resident and mother to Thomas Ross, 25, who recently graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in communications. She works as an insurance agent at Transamerica Life and volunteers for Mercy Medical Center’s local chapter of the African American Women Nurturing and Giving Each Other Life (ANGEL) Network, which focuses on reducing the number of breast cancer deaths among black women through early detection programs, screening access and breast health education.

Salter remembers immediately thinking of her son, who was then 4 years old, when she heard the words “breast cancer” in October 1996.

“I just lost it,” Salter recalled. “… ‘I said, ‘Who is going to take care of my child?’ Because immediately when you hear the word cancer, you get afraid.”

Salter said it was her mother who made her realize that she had to focus on following the doctor’s orders so she could live to see her son graduate from high school.

“My mom has a tremendous amount of strength, and I was blessed to be able to have that as a lineage, that type of strength,” she said. “I immediately knew I had to refocus.”

Salter read nearly every medical journal about breast cancer treatments she could find. The complicated names of her chemotherapy regimen still roll off her tongue now more than 20 years later.

“I think I read more books (then) than I had read in all of school,” she said.

Salter said prayer and focusing on her son’s needs helped her overcome much of the chemotherapy side effects.

“It just gave me so much strength because I knew I had to fight to take care of him,” she said. “As long as I leaned on God, I knew he had the answers for me.”

When her hair began to fall out due to the chemotherapy, Salter decided to shave her head. Before she walked out from her bathroom, she warned her young son that she was going to look different and told him not to be afraid.

When he saw her newly bald head, he said, “Mommy, you look like a boy.”

Salter said it was then that she knew they would be fine going forward.

“This disease should not be kept in any family secrets,” Salter said. “It should be talked about amongst your family and anyone you come in contact with. You should let someone else know that they have hope.”

Salter has shared her story with everyone she meets—from her fellow churchgoers, to her clients, to those at her barber shop and especially to the women she meets through the ANGEL Network. She tells them about how they could improve their chances of living by catching the disease early as well as about the resources available to them such as financial aid grants that can help with car repairs and paying the rent.

“Some people don’t think they have any hope, and they really do have hope,” she said.