Refuge of Hope | Give Back Guide

For almost 20 years, Refuge of Hope has epitomized the spirit of Christmas, namely giving to others.

As Stark County’s largest emergency shelter for men, the faith-based mission also serves free hot meals (carryout) to the public, five days a week.

Last summer, the shelter opened a new, larger $4.5 million facility at 715 Second Street NE, Canton. The ministry outgrew its previous location on Third Street NE, Canton, where it operated for about 10 years.

The new shelter, which houses about 100 men, features showers, laundry services, a chapel and a variety of support services. It has a regular volunteer force of about 200.

The shelter also has helped dozens of residents, many of whom have jobs, to move from the shelter to their own housing.

Monetary and in-kind donations are accepted.