Redbar Clothing | Shop Small

Redbar Clothing got its start because Caroline Zenia kept getting compliments about what she was wearing.

In 2001, she was ordering and storing items in her parents’ home. Today, she’s running her own shop at 943 S Main Street in North Canton and launching a website to sell the items internationally.

Most of what’s in the store is American-made, and there’s a price-point for everyone: Some pieces are $20, and others are $200.

Part of the selection—what Zenia refers to as the core of the store, or items you’d want for a capsule wardrobe—are always in stock. They include T-shirts, denim, belts from Germany or Italy and cashmere open cardigans in the fall and winter.

The other items in the store are more seasonal. They sell out quickly and are not always restocked.

Redbar carries women’s and men’s clothing along with candles, jewelry and shoes.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Zenia suggests the following gifts at Redbar Clothing:

1. Voluspa candles, ranging from $16 to $30. The candles burn evenly and stay white. Baltic Amber is the most popular scent in store, and Zenia said she likes the ebony and peach.

2. Ombré bracelet, $68. The bracelet starts out matte gold and transitions into an industrial grey. It’s handmade by a female-owned company located in the Virgin Islands.

3. Cashmere scarves, some in the $50 range and others are more expensive.