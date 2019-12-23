Recipes to Reboot Your Diet

by Ellie Krieger | The Washington Post

The accompanying recipes, starting with this honey-glazed salmon, are designed to address a specific habit that can help you make a shift toward eating better in a way that is so simple and pleasurable it will feel good to go there.

Pasta Fagioli with Zucchini

MAKE AHEAD:

The dish can be refrigerated for up to four days.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large or 2 medium zucchini(about 12 ounces total), quartered lengthwise and then cut into 1/2-inch chunks

15 ounces canned, low-sodium cannellini beans

14 1/2 ounces canned, no-salt-added diced tomatoes and their juices

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup dried whole-wheat elbow macaroni or other similarly shaped pasta

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the onion and cook for 2 or 3 minutes, just until softened. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more.

2. Meanwhile, coarsely chop the zucchini.

3. Drain and rinse the beans, then add to the pot along with the tomatoes and their juices, the broth, salt and pepper. Once the mixture begins to bubble at the edges, stir in the zucchini and pasta. Once the mixture begins to boil, reduce the heat to medium and cook for about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is tender (if the pasta is thicker than elbow macaroni, it may need a few more minutes).

4. Serve hot, topped with the cheese.

Adapted from “Weeknight Wonders: Delicious, Healthy Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less,” by Ellie Krieger (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2013). Per serving: 280 calories, 14 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 490 mg sodium, 8 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugar

Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon with Endive and Green Apple Salad

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

Juice of half a lemon

Four 6-ounce skinless salmon fillets, preferably center cut

1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 medium Belgian endive (about 1 pound)

1⁄2 large Granny Smith apple, cored

About 20 fresh chives (2 tablespoons finely chopped)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

1. Position an oven rack in the upper third of the oven (five or six inches from the broiler); preheat to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

2. Whisk together the mustard, honey and a 1/2 teaspoon of the lemon juice in a small bowl.

3. Arrange the salmon fillets on the baking sheet, skin sides down, then use half the pepper to season each one. Drizzle a tablespoon of the honey mustard sauce on top of each fillet. Roast (upper rack) for 10 minutes per inch of thickness.

4. Increase the oven temperature to broil; broil for a minute or two, just until the fillets are lightly browned. Watch them closely to avoid overcooking.

5. Meanwhile, pour the remaining lemon juice into a medium bowl. Cut the endive crosswise into half-inch pieces and add to the bowl, discarding the endive’s tough ends. Toss to coat.

6. Cut the apple into thin wedges, then cut the wedges into half-inch pieces; add to the bowl and toss to coat.

7. Cut the chives into half-inch pieces, then add to the bowl along with the oil, salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, tossing to incorporate.

8. Divide the salad among individual plates, then top each portion with a salmon fillet. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Adapted from “Weeknight Wonders: Delicious, Healthy Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less,” by Ellie Krieger (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2013). Calories: 490; Total Fat: 30 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 95 mg; Sodium: 420 mg; Carbohydrates: 19 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 13 g; Protein: 36 g.

Quick Quinoa Pilaf

MAKE AHEAD:

The pilaf can be refrigerated for up to four days, and it can be reheated or served at room temperature.

Ingredients:

3 large scallions

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup quinoa (rinsed)

13/4 cups water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted (see note)

Directions:

1. Thinly slice the scallions, keeping the white/light green parts and dark-green parts separate.

2. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the white/light green sliced scallions and cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally, until they have softened.

3. Add the quinoa and cook for 30 seconds, stirring, until evenly coated. Add the water and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Remove from the heat and allow to sit and steam (covered) for 5 minutes, then uncover and fluff with a fork.

4. Stir in the salt, pepper, almonds and the sliced dark scallion greens, and serve.

NOTE: Toast the almonds in a small, dry skillet over medium-low heat until fragrant and lightly browned. Cool before using.

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger. Per serving: 230 calories, 7 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 160 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar

Breakfast Smoothie Pack

MAKE AHEAD:

The pack can be frozen for a month.

Ingredients:

1 medium-size very ripe banana, cut into chunks

3/4 cup fresh or frozen cut fruit, such as berries, pitted cherries, mango, peaches

3 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats

3 tablespoons sliced almonds

11/4 cups milk of choice (whole, low-fat or plant-based milk)

Directions:

1. Combine the banana, fruit, oats and almonds in a lidded plastic container. Seal and freeze.

2. When ready to eat, empty the contents of the container into a blender. Add the milk and blend until smooth. (Even when well blended, the smoothie will have some texture from the oats, nuts and fruit.)

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger. Per serving (using 1 percent low-fat milk): 330 calories, 8 g protein, 57 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 9 g dietary fiber, 29 g sugar

Roasted Vegetable Trio

MAKE AHEAD:

The vegetables can be prepped and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to four days.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon paprika (sweet)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic (garlic powder)

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cups cauliflower florets (one 12-ounce package) cut further as needed into 1-inch florets

3 large carrots, scrubbed well and cut on the diagonal into 1-inch-long pieces, thicker pieces halved lengthwise

1 medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into 2-by-1-inch pieces

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil if desired (for easy cleanup).

2. Whisk together the oil, paprika, salt, cumin, garlic and pepper in a mixing bowl. Add the vegetables and toss to coat.

3. Spread them out on the baking sheet; roast (middle rack) for about 20 minutes, stirring once or twice, until they are tender and browned in spots, about 20 minutes.

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger. Per serving: 120 calories, 3 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 360 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar