Rebecca Coneglio | Twenty Under 40!

REBECCA CONEGLIO

39, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Walsh University

Professional Achievements:

• Recipient of the Lee Noel-Randi Levitz Retention Excellence Award

• Member of the AICUO (Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Ohio) Enrollment Leaders

• Member of Walsh University President’s Diversity Council

• Increased Walsh’s student diversity by implementing recruitment strategies and retention initiatives for student success

• Promoted from Associate Dean of Admissions to Vice President of Enrollment Management in 2019

• Member of Ohio Associations for Admissions Counseling

• Walsh Alumni board member

• Multi-year presenter at Ruffalo Noel-Levitz National Conference

Personal Achievements:

• Ran the Pro Football Hall of Fame Half Marathon

• Mother of two daughters: Olivia, 9, and Julia, 8

• Got her master’s degree before she was 25

Community Involvement:

• Marketing committee member of Stark County Catholic Schools

• Participant in Girls On The Run

• St. Paul School volunteer

• Parishioner of St. Paul’s Catholic Church

• North Canton Main Street Festival volunteer

• North Canton Beerfest volunteer, 2019

• Faith Family Festival volunteer

Education:

• St. John High School, 1999

• Bachelor of Arts in Community/Clinical Psychology, Walsh University, 2003

• Masters of Arts in Education, Walsh University, 2005

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

I believe that the pursuit of knowledge can lead to endless possibilities. And while it may be easy to become complacent in a job, I would encourage young professionals to never settle and strive for opportunities to grow intellectually and challenge themselves. In advancing your careers, it’s important to seek out professional growth that will heighten the skills of creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

I aspire to be the best possible mother, leader, colleague, community advocate and mentor who exemplifies integrity, resilience and drive. Both personally and professionally, I fully support Stark County’s strong commitment to strengthen the access to education for all. I firmly believe that education leads to opportunities.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I consider myself blessed to live and work in this thriving community. I feel that we should make it a priority to lead by example and contribute our time, energy and resources into strengthening our community for future generations. At Walsh University, our mission is to develop leaders in service to others. I believe that transpires into our commitment to the Stark County community.

Nominated by: Rachel Hosler

Nominator says: “Rebecca is an outstanding leader that goes above and beyond for the community. She is consistently reaching out to mentor young professionals, willing to help others in her field and advocate for education in the community.”