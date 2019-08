Readers’ Picks | Local Faves: Shopping & Services

Antiques

Marshall’s Antique Warehouse

1712 Ira Turpin Way NE, Canton, 330-685-4014, marshallsantiquewarehouse.com

Runner-up: Arrowhead Handmade & Vintage Goods

Boutique

Redbar Clothing

943 S Main St., North Canton, 330-904-8208, shopredbar.com

Runner-up: Reignn Mercantile

Consignment

Twice Is Nice Consignments

841 Edison St. NW, Hartville, 330-877-2337, find Twice Is Nice Consignments on Facebook

Runner-up: Best Bib & Tucker

Hardware

Hartville Hardware

1315 Edison St. NW, Hartville, 330-877-3631, hartvillehardware.com

Runner-up: Mohler’s True Value Home Center

Home Decor

Main St. Modern

618 Mulberry Rd. SE, Canton, 330-206-6006, mainstmodern.com

Runner-up: Modern Vintage

Jeweler

Jülz by Alan Rodriguez

537 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-455-5555, julzbyalan.com

Runner-up: Changet Jewelers

Landscaping or Garden Center

Petitti Garden Centers

5656 Dressler Rd. NW, North Canton, 330-617-1169, petittigardencenter.com

Runner-up: Rohr & Sons Nursery

Specialty Shop

Cyrus Custom Framing

2645 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-452-9787, cyruscustom.com

Runner-up: Lees Bees Boutique

Sporting Goods

Kames Sports

8516 Cleveland Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-499-4558, kamessports.com

Runner-up: Logan Sports Inc.

Toy Store

Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom

1180 S Main St., North Canton, 330-244-9008, sirtroys.com

Runner-up: The Toys Time Forgot

Bank

Huntington

10 branch locations throughout Stark County, huntington.com

Runner-up: CSE Federal Credit Union

Barber

Nick Shaheen at Daugherty Hair Co.

40 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, 330-880-0511, daughertyhairco.com

Runner-up: Chris Craver, The Barbershop

Carpet

Bob & Pete’s Floors

4713 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, 330-478-0576, bobandpetesfloors.com

Runner-up: Heritage Carpet & Flooring

Car Dealer

Waikem Auto Family

3708 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, 330-478-0281, waikem.com

Runner-up: Ohio Auto Warehouse

Car Wash

Dad’s Car Care Center

7247 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, 330-832-5520. 8244 Cleveland Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-499-7488. 4806 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-305-1925. 6857 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 234-209-9227. 3921 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, 330-832-5520. dadscarcare.com

Runner-up: Canton South Car Wash

Church

The North Canton Chapel

715 Whittier Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-494-3419, ncchapel.com

Runner-up: Dueber United Methodist Church

Day Care

For A Child

1300 S Main St., North Canton, 330-966-7010, forachildllc.com

Runner-up: Canton Montessori School

Florist

Cathy Cowgill Flowers

4315 Hills & Dales Rd. NW, Canton, 330-478-1599, cathycowgillflowers.com

Runner-up: Paper Twigs

Funeral Home

Arnold Funeral Home

1517 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7291. 504 W Maple St., Hartville, 330-877-9364. arnoldfuneralhome.com

Runner-up: Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Gym

Eric Snow YMCA

420 Third St. NW, Canton, 330-458-2403, ymcastark.org

Runner-up: Powerhouse Gym

Hospital

Aultman Hospital

2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, 330-452-9911, aultman.org

Runner-up: Mercy Medical Center

Hotel

Courtyard by Marriott Canton

4375 Metro Cir. NW, North Canton, 330-494-6494, marriott.com/hotels/travel/cakcc-courtyard-canton/

Runner-up: Gervasi Vineyard

Nonprofit

Compassion Delivered, Inc.

1320 Bel Air Dr. NW, North Canton, 330-575-0996, compassiondelivered.org

Runner-up: Be a Better Me Foundation

Pharmacy

Davies Drugs Pharmacy

2915 Tuscarawas St. NW, Canton, 330-454-5151. 6046 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-305-9075. daviesdrugs.com

Runner-up: Scriptshop Pharmacy

Salon

GSV Design Group, Inc.

4346 Avondale Ln. NW, Canton, 330-478-8855, gsvdesigngroup.com

Runner-up: The Spa at Glenmoor

Senior Care

Danbury Senior Living

1280 S Sawburg Ave., Alliance, 330-596-1272. 2550 University Dr. SE, Massillon, 330-833-7229. 181 Applegrove St. NE, North Canton, 330-497-8718. 850 Applegrove St. NE, North Canton, 330-470-4411. danburyseniorliving.com

Runner-up: Allay Senior Center

Tattoo Parlor

The Inkeeper’s Tattoo Parlor

2701 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 234-214-8857, theinkeeperstattoo.com

Runner-up: Hammer’s Tattoo & Body Piercing

Veterans Service Organization

SAM Center

413 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, 330-956-6162, servingareamilitary.com

Runner-up: Warrior Beat

Veterinarian

West Main Veterinary Clinic

817 W Main St., Louisville, 330-875-9404, find West Main Veterinary Clinic on Facebook

Runner-up: For Paws Animal Hospital

Kennel

Dana’s Dog Spa

6811 Wise Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-497-9000, find Dana’s Dog Spa on Facebook

Runner-up: Glitz & Glamour Grooming

Yoga

Yoga Strong

5896 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, 330-526-8620, yogastrongstudios.com

Runner-up: 6th Street Yoga