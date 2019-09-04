September '19 About Features Local Faves On the Cover

Readers' Picks | Local Faves: People & Places

By About Staff / September 4, 2019

Accountant
Elizabeth Hand at Pleasant Wealth, LLC
720 McKinley Ave. NW, Canton, 330-893-0113, pleasantwealth.com
Runner-up: M. J. Miller & Co. CPA’s

Artist
David McDowell
Runner-up: Tim Eakin

Bartender
Dani Gerber at Grapes in a Glass
575 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-453-9463, 50shadesofvine.com
Runner-up: Keri Sullivan

CEO or Business Owner
Todd Bosley at Bargain Barn
9635 Ravenna Ave. NE, Louisville, 330-875-3185, bargainbarnohio.com
Runner-up: John Bikis

Chef
Daniel Anschutz of Compassion Delivered, Inc.
1320 Bel Air Dr. NW, North Canton, 330-575-0996, compassiondelivered.org
Runner-up: Jon Schuster

Dentist
Brian C. Ash DDS
4425 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, 234-458-8088, ashfamilydental.com
Runner-up: Dr. Peschoff

Doctor
James D. Johns, MD
211 15th St. NW, Canton, 330-455-0800, littleflowerfp.com
Runner-up: Elizabeth Prosser, MD

Band
Iris. The Band
234-348-0646, iristheband.com
Runner-up: Nate Lupi

Local Celebrity
Elec Simon
Runner-up: Officer Lamar Sharpe

Trainer or Fitness Professional
Topaz Tolloti at 6th Street Yoga
214 Sixth St. NW, Canton, 330-354-7426, 6thstreetyoga.com
Runner-up: Cory Kessler at Corefit

Photographer
Joe Albert
208 Court Ave. NW, Canton, 330-966-1186, joealbertsignature.com
Runner-up: Stephanie Simmons Photography

Realtor
Fran Hicks at Hayes Realty
4368 Dressler Rd. NW, Canton, 330-495-7147, hayesrealty.com/agent-bio/fhicks
Runner-up: Darcy Friel

Radio Personality
Pam Cook at 1480 WHBC
whbc.com
Runner-up: Dan Stansbury

Teacher or Professor
Ruth Allison at Canton City Schools
ccsdistrict.org
Runner-up: Philip Kim at Walsh University

Volunteer
Aimee Schlernitzauer
Runner-up: Todd Bosley

Writer
Charita Goshay
Runner-up: Dan Kane

Event Venue
Palace Theatre
605 Market Ave N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org
Runner-up: Royal Docks Brewhouse & Cannery

Neighborhood
Canton Arts District
Runner-up: Vassar Park Neighborhood

Park
Price Park
1000 W Maple St., North Canton, 330-499-1528, northcantonohio.gov/facilities/facility/details/pricepark-7
Runner-up: Monument Park

School
Lake Local Schools
436 King Church Ave. SW, Uniontown,330-877-9383, lakelocal.org
Runner-up: Louisville Local Schools

College
University of Mount Union
1972 Clark Ave., Alliance, 800-992-6682, mountunion.edu
Runner-up: Stark State College

