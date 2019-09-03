Readers’ Picks | Local Faves: Activities & Entertainment

Art Gallery
Canton Museum of Art
1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-453-7666, cantonart.org
Runner-up: Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography
Museum
Massillon Museum
121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, 330-833-4061, massillonmuseum.org
Runner-up: William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum
Performance Group
A Chorus For A Cause
2624 19th St. NW, Canton, 330-456-3186, achorusforacause.org
Runner-up: Hey Monea
Theater
Canton Palace Theatre
605 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org
Runner-up: Lions Lincoln Theatre
Golf Course
The Quarry Golf Club
5650 Quarry Lake Dr., Canton, 330-488-3178, quarrygolfclubggp.com
Runner-up: Sable Creek Golf Course
Bowling Alley
Park Centre Lanes
7313 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-499-0555, parkcentrelanes.com
Runner-up: AMF Hall of Fame Lanes
Cultural Attraction
William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum
800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org
Runner-up: Pro Football Hall of Fame
Fun with the Kids
Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve
11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance, 330-829-7050, beechcreekgardens.org
Runner-up: SkyMax
Live Music
The Auricle
201 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-353-8694, find The Auricle on Facebook
Runner-up: Grapes in a Glass
Festival
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Canton Blues Fest
Event of the Year
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Vintage Canton
Volunteer Opportunity
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Compassion Delivered
Charity Event
Angel Auction
2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, aultmanfoundation.org
Runner-up: Be the Change Gala, Compassion Delivered
NEO Getaway
Cleveland
Runner-up: Gervasi Vineyard