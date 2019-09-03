September '19 About Features Local Faves On the Cover

Readers’ Picks | Local Faves: Activities & Entertainment

By About Staff / September 3, 2019

Art Gallery
Canton Museum of Art
1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-453-7666, cantonart.org
Runner-up: Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography

Museum
Massillon Museum
121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, 330-833-4061, massillonmuseum.org
Runner-up: William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

Performance Group
A Chorus For A Cause
2624 19th St. NW, Canton, 330-456-3186, achorusforacause.org
Runner-up: Hey Monea

Theater
Canton Palace Theatre
605 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org
Runner-up: Lions Lincoln Theatre

Golf Course
The Quarry Golf Club
5650 Quarry Lake Dr., Canton, 330-488-3178, quarrygolfclubggp.com
Runner-up: Sable Creek Golf Course

Bowling Alley
Park Centre Lanes
7313 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-499-0555, parkcentrelanes.com
Runner-up: AMF Hall of Fame Lanes

Cultural Attraction
William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum
800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org
Runner-up: Pro Football Hall of Fame

Fun with the Kids
Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve
11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance, 330-829-7050, beechcreekgardens.org
Runner-up: SkyMax

Live Music
The Auricle
201 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-353-8694, find The Auricle on Facebook
Runner-up: Grapes in a Glass

Festival
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Canton Blues Fest

Event of the Year
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Vintage Canton

Volunteer Opportunity
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Compassion Delivered

Charity Event
Angel Auction
2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, aultmanfoundation.org
Runner-up: Be the Change Gala, Compassion Delivered

NEO Getaway
Cleveland
Runner-up: Gervasi Vineyard

