Readers’ Picks | Local Faves: Activities & Entertainment

Art Gallery

Canton Museum of Art

1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-453-7666, cantonart.org

Runner-up: Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography

Museum

Massillon Museum

121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, 330-833-4061, massillonmuseum.org

Runner-up: William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

Performance Group

A Chorus For A Cause

2624 19th St. NW, Canton, 330-456-3186, achorusforacause.org

Runner-up: Hey Monea

Theater

Canton Palace Theatre

605 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org

Runner-up: Lions Lincoln Theatre

Golf Course

The Quarry Golf Club

5650 Quarry Lake Dr., Canton, 330-488-3178, quarrygolfclubggp.com

Runner-up: Sable Creek Golf Course

Bowling Alley

Park Centre Lanes

7313 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-499-0555, parkcentrelanes.com

Runner-up: AMF Hall of Fame Lanes

Cultural Attraction

William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org

Runner-up: Pro Football Hall of Fame

Fun with the Kids

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve

11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance, 330-829-7050, beechcreekgardens.org

Runner-up: SkyMax

Live Music

The Auricle

201 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-353-8694, find The Auricle on Facebook

Runner-up: Grapes in a Glass

Festival

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival

222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com

Runner-up: Canton Blues Fest

Event of the Year

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival

222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com

Runner-up: Vintage Canton

Volunteer Opportunity

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival

222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com

Runner-up: Compassion Delivered

Charity Event

Angel Auction

2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, aultmanfoundation.org

Runner-up: Be the Change Gala, Compassion Delivered

NEO Getaway

Cleveland

Runner-up: Gervasi Vineyard