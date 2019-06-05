Rachel Hosler | Twenty Under 40!

37, Associate Dean of Experiential Learning, Walsh University

Education:

• Perry High School, 2000

• Walsh University, Bachelors of Education, 2004

• Walsh University, Masters in Counseling, 2010

• Maryville University, EdD in Higher Education, candidate, 2020 anticipated graduation

In the community:

• Volunteer for St. Paul’s School

• Volunteer for Girls on the Run

• Serves on the board of directors for the North Canton Chamber of Commerce

Accomplishments:

• Promoted from Director of Global Learning to Associate Dean of Experiential Learning in 2016

• Successfully led the merger of a new division in Walsh’s Academic Affairs office

• Manages the Career Readiness and Development Center, the Office of Service Learning and the Office of Global Learning

• Co-directs the Center for Civic Engagement at Walsh

• Serves as the NAFSA (Association of International Educators) chair for Region VI (Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky)

• Member of NACE (National Association of Colleges and Employers) and AAC&U (Association of American Colleges and University)

• Helped secure foundational grants to initiate Walsh’s Food Design Institute

• Presented at multiple regional NAFSA conferences

• Received the Walsh Mentor of the Year Award, an honor voted on by the student population

Nominated by: Abigail Poeske, Michael Cinson

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

I would advise the younger generation to be open to new experiences and take advantage of opportunities that are presented to them. I have never said no to a new adventure or opportunity, and this has given me experiences that have shaped me as a leader and led to new career pathways.

List three to five things people might not know about you.

• I have traveled to four continents and visited 10 different countries.

• I completed a sprint triathlon after having two children.

• I am stubborn, determined and hate to hear “no.” Growing up with a twin brother made it impossible to be any other way.

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

As the Associate Dean of Experiential Learning, I encourage students to immerse themselves in service opportunities, career experiences and international programs that strengthen their skills as future leaders for our community. For me, my favorite thing about Stark County is the willingness and compassion of professionals throughout the community to shape young leaders.

“Although much of her work has focused in international education and encouraging our students to spend semesters overseas, she hopes that in doing so, she is strengthening our community by developing globally minded leaders in Stark County.”

—Abigail Poeske