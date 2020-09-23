Pumpkin Spice + Everything Nice | Halloween Fun

Not even a pandemic can stop the pumpkin spice madness that fall brings. With so many people wishing this year would just end already, the pumpkin-flavored fun hit earlier than ever to appease the masses.

In August, Starbucks launched its Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL for all of you “basic” coffee drinkers), while Dunkin’ debuted its fall menu, including plenty of pumpkin-flavored beverages and treats. But who wants to buy from the big wigs when you can support your local coffee shops, bakeries and restaurants and get your pumpkin fix at the same time?

When asked what local shops would have on their menus this fall, they did not disappoint. You can enjoy something pumpkin-flavored just about every day this fall.

Stop in at Hazel & Rye Artisan Baking Co. in downtown Canton to enjoy some pumpkin rolls, pumpkin drops and pumpkin macarons. Want a whole fall-flavored cake, as well? Hazel has that, too. Just launched on its site, hazelandrye.com, pick from an assortment of fall flavored-inspired cakes.

Another downtown Canton spot offering pumpkin treats is Deli Ohio. Grab yourself a pumpkin spice cookie creme sandwich, and be on the lookout for a few top secret fall items not even I, the editor of About magazine, could be privy to before they launched.

Also in downtown Canton, Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co. will have a Pumpkin Pie Latte, which is a single shot or double shot espresso beverage sweetened with Muggswigz’s homemade pumpkin pie sauce—made with real pumpkin and spices—and is topped with homemade whipped cream. Muggswigz also will offer a Pumpkin Pie Smoothie with its own spice mix and homemade whipped cream. The local coffee shop also occasionally offers pumpkin spice cookies made with real pumpkin and spices and topped with a drizzled icing.

If you’re not a huge pumpkin spice fan but still love a good fall-themed drink, you have to go to Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee in Canton.

Yammertime!—its most popular fall drink will be returning for 2020. It features Walkie Talkie’s house yam purée mix, pie spice, vanilla, espresso and steamed milk from local Hartzler Dairy.

It tastes just like a marshmallow yam casserole. Yum!

Also returning will be Rye Baby, a nondairy latte that tastes like rye toast. It features Walkie Talkie’s house caraway syrup, espresso and steamed oat milk.

Both of these festive drinks will be paired with rye chocolate chip cookies and seasonal scones from Heritage Bread Company in Canton.

Make your way to North Canton’s Sprinkle City for a smorgasbord of pumpkin treats. Offering pumpkin spice cupcakes with cinnamon cream cheese frosting, pumpkin spice oatmeal cream pies (PSOCP), pumpkin spice macarons, pumpkin crunch cake and a few other items, Sprinkle City has more than enough to keep your sweet tooth happy.

If that’s not enough pumpkin for your needs, try these easy at-home recipes from delish.com.

Pumpkin Fudge

INGREDIENTS:

3 1/2 cups white chocolate chips

1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup pumpkin purée

1 tsp. pumpkin spice, plus more for dusting (optional)

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Pinch kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

1. Line an 8”-x-8” pan with parchment paper and grease with nonstick cooking spray. In a large microwave safe bowl, combine white chocolate and sweetened condensed milk. Microwave on medium power for 1 minute intervals, stirring after each minute, until smooth.

2. Fold in pumpkin purée, pumpkin spice, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Pour into prepared baking pan and place in refrigerator for 3 hours, or until fudge is set. Sprinkle with more pumpkin spice if using, cut into squares, and serve.

Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups milk (preferably whole)

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

2 tsp. pumpkin spice

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2/3 cup white chocolate chips

Whipped cream, for serving

Cinnamon-sugar, for sprinkling

Cinnamon sticks, optional

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice and vanilla. Heat, whisking occasionally, until the mixture comes to a low simmer. Stir in white chocolate chips and cook until the chocolate has melted. Remove from heat.

2. Ladle into mugs then top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, if desired.

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp. baking powder

2 tbsp. packed light brown sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1 cup milk

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Butter, for cooking

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together milk and pumpkin puree, then add eggs and stir in vanilla.

3. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon until just combined.

4. Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. When butter is foamy, reduce heat to medium-low and ladle pancake batter into skillet. Cook until bubbles start to form in batter and pancake is golden underneath, about 3 minutes then flip and cook the other side until golden, another 3 minutes.

5. Repeat with remaining batter.

Best-Ever Pumpkin Cheesecake

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup graham crackers, crushed

3/4 cup gingersnaps, crushed

6 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

Kosher salt

3 (8-oz.) bars cream cheese, softened

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup sour cream, at room temperature

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. pumpkin spice, plus more for garnish

Warm caramel, for garnish

Whipped cream, for garnish

Chopped, toasted pecans, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 325° with a rack in the middle position. Grease an 8” springform pan with cooking spray.

2. Make crust: In a large bowl, add cookie and graham cracker crumbs. Stir in butter, granulated sugar, and a pinch of salt and mix until well combined. Press crust into bottom of pan.

3. Meanwhile, make cheesecake batter: In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in pumpkin puree, sour cream, and vanilla extract. Add eggs, 1 at a time, until well combined, then beat in flour, pumpkin spice, and ¼ tsp. salt. Pour cheesecake mixture over crust.

4. Double-wrap outside of pan in aluminum foil, making sure to cover the bottom. Place pan in a large baking dish, place the baking dish in the oven, and pour in enough boiling water to reach halfway up the pan. Bake until only slightly jiggly in center, 1 hour 25 minutes to 1 hour 40 minutes.

5. With oven door propped open, turn oven off and let cool 1 hour in the oven. Remove from water bath and discard foil, then refrigerate cheesecake until cooled completely, at least 3 hours or overnight.

6. Garnish with a layer of caramel and a few dollops of whipped cream around the edge of the cheesecake. Sprinkle all over with pecans and more pumpkin pie spice.