Pumpkin Pie | Thanksgiving Pie Showdown

RECIPE

Ingredients:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

2 1/2 heaping teaspoons of your favorite pie spice (I use Penzeys)

1/4 teaspoon additional cinnamon (optional)

1/4 teaspoon additional ginger (optional)

3 large eggs

2 cups canned pumpkin

1 1/4 cups evaporated milk

Your favorite pie crust

Directions:

1. Whisk together sugars, flour, salt and spices. Set aside.

2. Beat the pumpkin, evaporated milk and eggs.

3. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and beat until combined.

4. Place filling, covered, in the fridge while you prepare the crust. Chill for at least 30 minutes, though it’s best made a day in advance.

5. Meanwhile, lightly grease a 9.5-inch glass pie pan (or a 9-inch pan that’s at least 1.5 inches deep). Line with pie dough, leaving enough dough at the top to crimp edges above the rim and compensate for shrinkage. Optional: Reserve any excess dough, wrap tightly and place it in the fridge to chill.

6. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Chill pie dough while it heats.

7. Blind bake the crust until lightly golden brown, about 20 minutes.

8. Chill the crust until it’s cool enough to touch.

9. Pour filling into crust. Place the pie pan on a baking sheet in case of spills.

10. Cover the edges of the crust in foil to prevent burning. Remove for the last few minutes to add color if desired.

11. Bake at 400 degrees for about 45-50 minutes, or until the outer 2-inches of the edges of the pie are set but the center is still jiggly. The pie will continue to set as it cools.

12. Cool on a wire rack for a few hours. Refrigerate if not eating immediately.

Optional cutout topping:

1. While the pie cools, roll out the remaining pie crust. Make shapes using cookie cutters and sprinkle with pie spice.

2. Bake the shapes on a greased or lined baking sheet for about 10 minutes or until golden brown.

3. Once the shapes are cool, arrange them on the finished pie.

Note: This pie is best if the filling is assembled a day early and left in the refrigerator overnight so the spices can meld before baking. The flavor continues to develop once baked.

Recipe modified from King Arthur Flour. Makes one 9-and-a-half-inch pie.