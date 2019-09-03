Pump It Up | Local Faves: Activities & Entertainment

Hours of fun for kids: Pump It Up

Pump It Up in Hartville is an indoor playland of massive inflatables that offers hours of fun for children who need to burn some energy.

Among the popular inflatables are:

• An obstacle course where you must climb, jump and wiggle through various openings to get to the end. You can compete against someone else or race against yourself.

• A double lane slide that offers slides that are steep enough to give even older children a thrill.

• A basketball bouncer that features plenty of room for bouncing as well as basketball hoops at each end where you can practice your slam dunk.

• A slippery slope where you compete to see who can scale a steep slope and be the first to grab a flag at the top. The game can be challenging even for adults.

While children must be at least 34 inches tall to play on the inflatables, Pump It Up also offers a toddler slide and cozy coupes (plastic cars) for tots to ride in.

Beyond inflatables, children also can enjoy air hockey tables, the Imagination Zone where multiple kids can play an interactive electronic game together and the cyclone blast that features wind speeds of up to 78 miles per hour swirling around you.

Some of the noninflatables require additional money beyond the $12 per child fee.

For more information, visit Pump It Up at 1135 W Maple Street in Hartville, online at pumpitupparty.com or call 330-877-7867.