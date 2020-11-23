Project Rebuild | Give Back Guide

Founded in 1999, Project Rebuild is a nonprofit training program in Canton that offers young adults ages 16 to 24, who have dropped out of school, a way to acquire job-ready, building-trade skills while earning their high school diplomas or GED certificates.

The goal of Project Rebuild is twofold: to help at-risk young adults to become re-engaged in their community and to become productive citizens.

An affiliate of the YouthBuild USA program, Project Rebuild offers students real-world training through various public service projects.

The nonprofit works in partnership with other nonprofits and private and public entities, all in a bid to help students develop learning and leadership skills and to be better prepared for employment and self-sufficiency.

In addition to skills training, Project Rebuild students also take part in a number of public service projects, including neighborhood cleanups and home construction projects in partnership with other nonprofits.

To learn more, visit ProjectRebuild.org.