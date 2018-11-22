Pro Football Hall of Fame | Shop Small

What greater joy could a fan of football feel than at the moment he or she opens a gift on Christmas morning and discovers that you have given … the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Photos. Artifacts. Interactive displays. Even the opportunity to buy team-logo merchandise in the gift shop. So, in a sense, you’ve given the whole National Football League, too.

“A Hall of Fame membership is the perfect gift idea for any football fan,” shared Hall of Fame Vice President of Sales & Marketing Brock Richards. “Starting at just $30, a membership gives someone the chance to visit the Hall of Fame often to see all that is new. In addition, members receive a discount in the Hall of Fame Store, many extras and pre-sale opportunities to purchase Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls event tickets.”

The $30 membership is for children 12 and younger. Adult membership is $55. Individual admission tickets are $25 for adults, $21 for seniors and $18 for children 6 to 12.

To really make the gift rock, consider the “Hall Pass,” which is $45 for adults, $39 for seniors and $28 for children 6 to 12, provides an admission to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.