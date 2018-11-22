December '18 About Features Shop Small On the Cover

Pro Football Hall of Fame | Shop Small

What greater joy could a fan of football feel than at the moment he or she opens a gift on Christmas morning and discovers that you have given … the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame?

By Gary Brown / November 22, 2018

What greater joy could a fan of football feel than at the moment he or she opens a gift on Christmas morning and discovers that you have given … the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Photos. Artifacts. Interactive displays. Even the opportunity to buy team-logo merchandise in the gift shop. So, in a sense, you’ve given the whole National Football League, too.

“A Hall of Fame membership is the perfect gift idea for any football fan,” shared Hall of Fame Vice President of Sales & Marketing Brock Richards. “Starting at just $30, a membership gives someone the chance to visit the Hall of Fame often to see all that is new. In addition, members receive a discount in the Hall of Fame Store, many extras and pre-sale opportunities to purchase Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls event tickets.”

The $30 membership is for children 12 and younger. Adult membership is $55. Individual admission tickets are $25 for adults, $21 for seniors and $18 for children 6 to 12.

To really make the gift rock, consider the “Hall Pass,” which is $45 for adults, $39 for seniors and $28 for children 6 to 12, provides an admission to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass